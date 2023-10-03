Democrats in N.H. look to revive education bill based on illegal vote by GOP member

In April, the full House voted on Democrat-sponsored House Bill 626 , which would have changed the way Education Freedom Accounts are administered. Merner’s participation created a tie that House Speaker Sherman A. Packard, a Republican, broke to kill the bill.

In March, the state attorney general’s office got a tip about Representative Troy Merner and saw he appeared to be claiming his office in Lancaster as his home.

The revelation that a Republican lawmaker held onto his seat in the New Hampshire House despite moving out of his district has sparked Democratic outrage and now spawned an effort to revive a bill the lawmaker helped kill.

In May, Merner admitted that he was “not really staying” at the Lancaster address, which means he has been ineligible to represent that district since before his reelection in November 2022, according to the attorney general’s office.

Investigators notified House leadership of their findings on Sept. 18, and Merner resigned within a day.

House Democratic Leader Matthew B. Wilhelm, who has voiced concerns about how investigators waited more than four months to notify House leadership,, said Merner’s votes likely affected the outcome on “many” motions as the chamber is almost evenly divided between the parties. In the case of HB 626, Merner’s vote “directly caused” the bill’s demise, he said.

During a speech on Saturday at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s convention in Bedford, Wilhelm said House Democrats will fight to resurrect HB 626 for a full debate and fair vote. His comments drew a roar of applause from convention attendees.

The EFA program, which launched in 2021 and was expanded in 2023, allows income-eligible students to use state funding to help cover the cost of attending nonpublic schools. It’s been popular among Republicans but controversial among Democrats, who contend it diverts funding away from public education.

Participation in the EFA program has grown dramatically since its introduction. There were 1,572 students using the program in September 2021 then 3,025 in September 2022. Education commissioner Frank Edelblut has cited the swift uptake as “exciting and encouraging,” while Democrats have continued to raise alarms.

Since the EFA program’s launch, the accounts have been administered by a nonprofit, the Children’s Scholarship Fund, which gets a 10 percent cut to cover its costs. But HB 626 would take that responsibility away from the nonprofit and give it to the New Hampshire Department of Education instead.

“Moving the administration of the EFA program from the contractor to the department, as done in other states, is financially more responsible and will provide for better transparency, accountability, and oversight for the program,” Democratic Representative David Luneau of Hopkinton wrote in a committee report. “And it will result in more of the EFA funds to be used for students.”

Republicans have countered that the nonprofit model offers greater flexibility. Representative Mike Belcher of Wakefield wrote in a committee report that the nonprofit administering the program has done so at a reasonable cost so far and is expected to be more cost-effective over the long term. Representative Kenneth Weyler of Kingston wrote in a committee report that the nonprofit has adapted quickly and managed the program “flawlessly.”

Wilhelm, however, said the program’s current setup is “inefficient, unaccountable, and takes funding away and opportunity from our children in our public schools.” Adopting HB 626 would add taxpayer accountability, he said.

Typically, when the House adopts a motion deeming a bill “inexpedient to legislate” during the first year of a term, as happened here, the legislation cannot be reintroduced in the House during the second year of that term.

That said, a majority of the House Rules Committee can allow for the late introduction of legislation “based on urgent or compelling needs or events unforeseen prior to the filing deadline,” according to the House rules. The committee is scheduled to meet Oct. 10.

Packard did not respond Monday to the Globe’s request for additional insight into whether and how resurrecting HB 626 might be feasible as a procedural matter. His office previously told the Globe that it acted promptly to seek Merner’s resignation upon notification of the conclusion reached by the attorney general’s office.

Merner has not responded to the Globe’s requests for comment.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.