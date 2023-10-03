Medfield man, 19, indicted in Dennis boat crash that killed 17-year-old Sherborn girl

“The District Attorney would like to express his deepest condolences to the deceased 17-year old’s family and loved ones,” his office said in a statement, adding that it would make no further comment on the charges at this time.

David Sullivan was indicted Friday by a Barnstable County grand jury on multiple charges in connection with the death of Sadie Mauro , including operating a boat under the influence of liquor, reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death, and two counts of operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing serious bodily injury, Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois’s office said Tuesday.

A 19-year-old Medfield man is charged with operating a boat while under the influence during a July crash in Dennis that killed a 17-year-old Sherborn girl, authorities said Tuesday.

Sullivan is set to be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court on Oct. 10. There was no lawyer listed for Sullivan in court records Tuesday.

Around 9 p.m. on July 21, a Regulator boat equipped with twin 250-horsepower outboard engines crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor, killing Mauro and seriously injuring two others, officials said.

Mauro was a rising senior at Dover-Sherborn Regional High School whom school officials described as a “great student, talented lacrosse player, and a great friend to many.”

Mauro lived in Sherborn with her parents and younger brother, who is now a ninth-grader at the high school, Superintendent Elizabeth McCoy wrote to families in July.

Mauro and Sullivan’s families did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

In early August, prosecutors said the probe into the crash had become a criminal investigation.

Harbormaster Dawson Farber said his department learned about the crash after a fisherman on one of the jetties heard someone calling for help.

Once authorities learned a boat had struck a jetty, crews launched a rescue effort, Farber said. The US Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod to help in the search, he said.

An off-duty firefighter was first to reach the stricken boat and dropped anchor to keep it from drifting away, he said. At the time, it wasn’t clear how many people had been aboard and who remained unaccounted for, Farber said.

Once rescuers realized that Mauro was missing, the dive team began searching for her and used sonar to find her body, Farber said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Material from previous Globe stories was used. John Hilliard of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.