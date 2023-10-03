Dog shot to death during walk in Winchester town forest, police say

A dog was shot and killed in the Winchester town forest while being walked off-leash by its owner Monday, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., Winchester Police responded to reports of a dog that was shot off Sussex Road in the forest, according to a statement from Winchester Police.

The owner told police he heard a gun shot and saw his dog had been wounded, police said. He told a neighbor he heard a second gunshot in the distance around 15-20 minutes after the first, the statement said.