Dog shot to death during walk in Winchester town forest, police say

A dog was shot and killed in the Winchester town forest while being walked off-leash by its owner Monday, police said.
Around 6:30 p.m., Winchester Police responded to reports of a dog that was shot off Sussex Road in the forest, according to a statement from Winchester Police.
The owner told police he heard a gun shot and saw his dog had been wounded, police said. He told a neighbor he heard a second gunshot in the distance around 15-20 minutes after the first, the statement said.
Winchester and Massachusetts State Police searched the area for two hours and police continued to monitor the area throughout the night, police said. Patrol and bike units remain in the area, officials said.
Advertisement
Police are asking residents to stay away from the forest while the scene is being processed.
Anyone with information should call Winchester Police at 781-729-1214, police said.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.