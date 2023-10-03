Controversial Springfield police officer Greg Bigda charged with drunken driving; suspended without bail

Bigda was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday where he was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty to operating under the influence and negligent operation of a vehicle, according to records.

Bigda allegedly failed four standard tests used by police to justify an arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol, Palmer Police Detective Michael K. Ciafolo wrote in a report filed in court. He also declined to take an alcohol breath test, Ciafolo wrote.

Springfield Police Detective Gregg A. Bigda, who has been suspended from the force since 2018 for allegedly abusing his authority , was arrested in Palmer Sunday and charged with drunk driving, according to court records.

He was also cited for a marked lanes violation and had his license seized and destroyed by Palmer police for refusing to take a breath alcohol test, records show.

In the wake of his arrest, Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood suspended Bigda without pay for five days, a police spokesman wrote in an e-mail to the Globe Tuesday. It’s the highest level of discipline Clapprood can impose, the spokesman wrote.

Springfield officials have been trying to fire Bigda, whose alleged abuses have cost the city at least $979,500 in payments to plaintiffs between 2013 and 2023, the Globe reported last month.

Bigda was suspended with pay when federal prosecutors filed charges against him for allegedly violating the civil rights of two Latino teenagers. During a videotaped interrogation that took place in 2016, Bigda threatened to crush one teenager’s skull, according to court records.

Although the jury saw the video of the interview, they also voted to acquit him of all charges in 2021, the Globe reported. Bigda is now suing the city to collect back pay and overtime he allegedly lost while under indictment, the Globe reported.

Springfield officials have claimed they could not fire Bigda under longstanding disciplinary procedures that include binding arbitration. Bigda’s drunk driving arrest is now under internal investigation by the Board of Police Commissioners, a department spokesman wrote Tuesday.

City officials want the state’s POST Commission to revoke Bigda’s certification that is now required for anyone to serve as police officer in Massachusetts. The POST Commission is a regulatory agency that has the authority to de-certify officers. It was one of the reforms created in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.

According to Palmer police, a civilian called the department around 1:09 a.m. Sunday and reported what was appeared to be a white Infinity parked in the street near the intersection of Three Rivers Road and Springfield Street.

While Ciafolo was driving to that location, he spotted a white Infinity on Springfield Street and began to follow behind, he wrote. The operator struggled to keep the vehicle in the right hand travel lane, leading Ciafolo to pull the vehicle over, he wrote.

Ciafolo activated his body-worn camera, and as he approached the 2017 Infinity, the operator opened the sunroof even though temperatures were in the 50s and the area was in the middle of a heavy fog conditions, he wrote.

Ciafolo said the odor of alcohol drifted out of the car and when he asked Bigda for his driver’s license, he was given Bigda’s vaccination card. When Ciafolo asked for his registration, Bigda handed over a vehicle inspection report.

Bigda allegedly told police he was coming from Wilbraham where he had some drinks with a friend. Ciafolo, along with a second Palmer officer, then administered the standard tests, all of which Bigda allegedly failed, Ciafolo wrote.

Bigday was taken into custody and placed into handcuffs, Ciafolo wrote.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.