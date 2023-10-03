Logan Clegg ‘was the only person responsible’ for the slaying of a retired couple in Concord, N.H., prosecutor says at trial

Delivering an opening statement in the Merrimack Superior Court here, Senior Assistant Attorney General Meghan C. Hagaman told jurors that Stephen L. Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende P. Reid, 66, encountered Clegg who then shot both of them multiple times. He then moved their bodies and covered them with sticks and leaves in attempt to prevent their discovery, the prosecutor said.

CONCORD, N.H. - Logan L Clegg is the “one and only person who was responsible” for the murder of a retired couple who were shot to death on a Concord hiking trial near their home in April 2022, a prosecutor said during Clegg’s double murder trial Tuesday.

Clegg, 27, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree murder and other charges.

Clegg used multiple aliases before his arrest in South Burlington, Vt., several months after the murders, Hagaman noted.

However, the evidence will show Clegg is “the one and only person responsible for the murders of Steven and Wendy Reid. The one and only person who shot and killed them on the Marsh Loop trail. The one and only person who concealed their bodies and dragged them off the trail so no one would find them. The one and only person who burned his tent site, wiped information from his laptop and brought a one way ticket out of the country,’ she said.

During her opening statement, Hagaman emphasized that one question prosecutors will not directly answer during the trial is why Clegg decided to murder two apparent strangers he randomly encountered.

“Motive is not an element of the crime charged,’' she told jurors.

Hagaman said that once police tracked Clegg down to South Burlington, Vt., they discovered a 9mm handgun in his backpack. Forensic testing, she said, showed that the pistol was consistent with the type of firearm used to kill the couple, and that spent shell casings recovered at the crime scene were consistent with Clegg’s handgun.

This is a developing story.





