Boston police make arrest in Dorchester shooting that wounded five, including 15-year-old girl

In a statement, police said Gianni Johnson, 24, of Dorchester, was arrested Monday night on five counts of assault to murder, plus charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Boston police have arrested one man and are seeking another suspect in connection with the Sept. 17 quintuple shooting in Dorchester that left a 15-year-old girl with life threatening injuries and also wounded her 11-year-old brother, authorities said.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty, according to the clerk’s office. Johnson was ordered held on $1 million bail, officials said.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a second man, Micah Ennis, 24, of South Boston, on the same counts, according to the police statement. Ennis remains at large.

“We commend the cooperation from the residents of our City who are fed up with these reckless acts, and the incredible work and dedication of our Homicide Unit who have been working this case round the clock,” said Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox in the statement.

“We realize this can’t erase the pain and suffering of the children and adults who were injured in this outrageous shooting,” Cox continued. “The Boston Police Department will continue to work to hold all of those responsible accountable for violence in our neighborhoods.”

The devastating shooting incident erupted near 50 Ames St. in the Franklin Field housing community at 8:36 p.m. on the night in question, officials have said. Cox said at the time that the violence occurred during a large outdoor gathering on Ames Street, directly south of Harambee Park.

Two juveniles and three adults were wounded by the gunfire, including the 15-year-old girl who suffered a life-threatening head injury and who remains in critical condition at an area hospital, according to officials.

The father of the two injured juveniles, John Howard, last week in a phone interview identified his 15-year-old daughter as Juliana Howard and said her 11-year-old brother, Johan, was also struck.

He said last Wednesday that Juliana was also struck in the legs several times and was “fighting for her life” but had shown some improvement. Johan was recovering at home from a gunshot wound to the leg, John Howard said.

“We have little baby steps, some positive signs,” John Howard said of his daughter. “But we have a long road ahead.”

Besides Juliana, the other shooting victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police. Officers recovered 15 spent shell casings at the scene, police said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden decried the violence in a statement Tuesday.

“The brutality of sending bullets flying where people were gathered and children were playing should shock and outrage all of us and should unite us—and I mean all of us, from every community and every sector and every level of society—against the glut of illegal guns in our city and the people so willing to use them,” Hayden said. “We need to recognize and treat gun violence as a societal epidemic. How else can we describe a brother and sister shot while playing outside their home on a warm late-summer evening?”

