MBTA extends fall service on 3 ferry lines

Due to “popular demand,” ferry service on three lines will be extended this fall, the MBTA announced Tuesday.
The East Boston and Winthrop ferries will extend service through Nov. 30, while the Lynn ferry will continue through Oct. 31, officials said.
“This summer we were able to expand our water transportation network and the public response has been so positive that we have decided to now extend these ferry services into October and November,” MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said in a press release. “Safe and reliable multi-modal transportation, including water transportation, is a priority.”
Schedules are available at mbta.com/ferry.
The East Boston ferry costs the same as the MBTA subway, $2.40, and runs from Lewis Mall Wharf to Long Wharf in downtown Boston seven days a week, the MBTA said.
The Winthrop ferry stops at Winthrop Landing, Quincy, and downtown Boston at Central Wharf and costs $6.50. It runs on weekdays. The Lynn ferry runs from Blossom Street Pier to Long Wharf for $7 on weekdays.
The Hingham/Hull ferry will pause weekend service starting Oct. 9 but will continue weekday services as usual.
The Lynn and Winthrop lines were initially supposed to suspend service until spring on Oct. 7, and the East Boston ferry was supposed to finish its service Oct. 10, according to the MBTA’s website.
