MBTA extends fall service on 3 ferry lines

Due to “popular demand,” ferry service on three lines will be extended this fall, the MBTA announced Tuesday.

The East Boston and Winthrop ferries will extend service through Nov. 30, while the Lynn ferry will continue through Oct. 31, officials said.

“This summer we were able to expand our water transportation network and the public response has been so positive that we have decided to now extend these ferry services into October and November,” MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said in a press release. “Safe and reliable multi-modal transportation, including water transportation, is a priority.”