Orange Line trains resume between Malden Center and Sullivan Square after ‘cracked rail’ reported

Train service has since resumed, but MBTA officials said to expect “residual” delays of up to 15 minutes, according to a post on on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Delays were reported on the MBTA Orange Line Tuesday morning as shuttle buses were being used between Malden Center and Sullivan Square due to rail maintenance work near Assembly.

Lisa Battiston, a spokesperson for the MBTA, said around 5:15 a.m. “a cracked rail condition” was reported near the Dana Bridge between Wellington Station and Assembly Stations.

“Repairs took place and were just completed,” Battiston wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. “Shuttle buses were operating between Malden Center and Sullivan Square while this track work was performed – regular Orange Line service resumed around 7:10 a.m.”

T officials said the cause of this specific instance is under investigation. They said fluctuating temperatures can contribute to a cracked rail condition, among other factors.

