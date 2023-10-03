Postal Service releases stamp honoring late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“She began her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination,” the Postal Service said in a statement heralding the stamp, which pictures Ginsburg in a black judge’s robe staring resolutely ahead. “She went on to become a judge who was unafraid to disagree with her colleagues. Ginsburg gained a reputation as a respected voice for equal justice.”

The US Postal Service on Monday rolled out a new commemorative stamp paying tribute to late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon who overcame gender discrimination as a student at Harvard Law School and who worked as a crusading civil rights lawyer before joining the bench.

The 66-cent stamp is being issued as a so-called “forever stamp,” meaning it “will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce rate,” the Postal Service said.

President Clinton nominated her as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, and she took her seat August 10, 1993. Justice Ginsburg died on September 18, 2020 at the age of 87.

Ginsburg was one of nine women who entered Harvard Law School in 1956 in a class of about 500. A few years later, the woman who would one day sit on the Supreme Court was famously rejected by dozens of New York City law firms because of her gender.

But over the decades that followed, Ginsburg built a remarkable career as a legal and cultural icon who used her intelligence and courage to fight fearlessly for social justice.

Ginsburg began her legal training at a time when few women pursued the profession. She arrived at Harvard Law six years after the school began accepting women, and the dean at the time challenged her and her female classmates to defend taking slots that could have gone to a man.

At home, Ginsburg was raising her 14-month-old daughter, Jane, and hiring babysitters to watch her while she attended class, the Globe reported in 1993. She belonged to the Harvard Law Review, but ultimately finished her legal studies at Columbia University, graduating in 1959.

Gotham firms didn’t want to hire the new law school grad and mother.

“I struck out on three grounds — I was Jewish, a woman, and a mother. The first raised one eyebrow; the second, two; the third made me indubitably inadmissible,” she told a gathering of Harvard Law School graduates in 1993, the year she took her seat on the high court. “How grand it is to see those barriers fall.”

In 2011, Harvard awarded Ginsburg an honorary degree along with opera singer Plácido Domingo, who sang to her during the presentation. Ginsburg was an opera lover, who bonded with her ideological antithesis, the late Antonin Scalia, over their shared admiration of the art.

Ginsburg’s spot in the country’s consciousness became more prominent in recent years as the subject of the 2018 documentary “RBG” and “On the Basis of Sex,” the biopic released the same year starring Felicity Jones.

In 2019, Samuel Adams Boston Brewery released a limited-edition beer inspired by Ginsburg, a Belgian Brut IPA called When There Are Nine. The name was reference to her famous reply to the question about when there will be enough women on the Supreme Court.

Also in 2019, Ginsburg visited Western Massachusetts for a fireside chat with Amherst College president Carolyn “Biddy” Martin before an audience of 1,600 admirers who treated the jurist like a rock star.

In the early 1970s she founded the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union and served as the ACLU’s general counsel from 1973 to 1980, as well as on its national Board of Directors from 1974 to 1980, according to her official SCOTUS bio.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.