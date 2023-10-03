Roche Bros. agrees to pay $40,000, change security policies at downtown Boston store following racial profiling complaints

“Roche Bros. is an inclusive, diverse, and community-oriented organization that stands strongly against racial profiling,” said company CEO Kevin Barner in a statement. “We do not take the Attorney General’s allegations lightly and we’ve worked hard to create solutions that will improve our in-store security measures for our employees, customers and vendors. We are working closely with the Commonwealth’s office and independent consultants to proactively implement new policies, trainings, and procedures relative to our in-store experience.”

Details of the agreement between the Mansfield-based Roche Bros. and state Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s office were contained in a 12-page document filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court. The document did not provide a timeframe for the alleged profiling.

The Roche Bros. supermarket chain has agreed to pay a $40,000 penalty and make changes to its security protocols at its store in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section to resolve allegations that a third-party security contractor engaged in racial profiling at the store, legal filings show.

The legal document said personnel from Westwood-based Northeast Security, a company retained by Roche Bros. to perform loss prevention services at the Boston store, allegedly profiled customers.

“Specifically, the Commonwealth alleges that Black customers in particular were disproportionately subjected to stops” by Northeast personnel, and Campbell’s office “further alleges that some Black customers who were stopped were banned from later entering Roche Bros. Downtown Crossing” at disproportionate rates.

Northeast Security couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday.

“The Commonwealth further alleges that Roche Bros. failed to exercise sufficient oversight over third-party security officers’ loss prevention activities,” by failing to provide regular antidiscrimination training, insufficiently documenting stops of suspected shoplifters, failing to properly review incident reports for racial disparities, and failing to document and respond adequately to profiling complaints, the document said.

The filing also said Roche Bros., which “fully” cooperated with Campbell’s probe, disputes the attorney general’s claims.

The document said the grocer hired Northeast Security to work the Downtown Crossing store, which opened in 2015, because there had been “a significant amount of theft” there.

“If Roche Bros. had any reason to believe that [Northeast Security] was targeting any specific groups based on their skin color or other protected characteristics - instead of based on reasonable suspicion of theft - it would have ended its relationship with the company immediately,” the filing said. “Thus, Roche’s position is that it should not be held accountable for the alleged acts of a third-party company and its employees.”

Roche’s position notwithstanding, the company has agreed to make several changes to its security practices, according to the filing.

Those include hiring a state-approved outside consultant to help the grocer review its security policies and practices; adopting and distributing an anti-discrimination policy to all its Downtown Crossing workers and “third-party security personnel,” a policy subject to state review and approval; developing and implementing antidiscrimination training for all workers at the Downtown Crossing store and for “all current and future third-party security personnel”; and implementing and enforcing policies for investigating discrimination complaints and for keeping “detailed” records logging every instance in which a customer or member of the public is “apprehended for suspected theft activity,” the filing said.

Roche Bros., which employs about 3,400 people in 20 stores across Eastern Massachusetts, is taking a modest financial hit as well.

“Within thirty (30) days of the date this assurance is filed, Roche Bros. shall make a payment in the amount of FORTY THOUSAND dollars ($40,000.00) to the Commonwealth,” the filing said, adding that the grocery chain could be forced to cough up an additional $60,000 if it fails to abide by any terms of the agreement, which was first reported by Universal Hub.

“Roche Bros. is entering into this Assurance without trial or adjudication of any issue of fact or law, and without any admission with respect to the Commonwealth’s allegations set forth herein,” the filing said. “Except for the purpose of enforcement of its terms by the Attorney General, no part of this Assurance shall constitute evidence against Roche Bros. with respect to any issue of law or fact.”

The filing said Roche Bros. “is an inclusive, diverse, and community-oriented company that welcomes customers regardless of race or any other characteristic protected by law.”

Campbell’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.





