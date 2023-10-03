Salem officials urge visitors to use the MBTA during Halloween season

“We averaged about 80,000 to 82,000 people every Saturday [in October] last year,” Pangallo said. “We don’t have the capacity for parking for that many people, so we rely on the MBTA.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, held at the Salem police headquarters, Pangallo said that the city is not able to provide parking for the large amount of visitors he expects and asked people to use the MBTA and the Salem Ferry to travel instead of driving.

Salem’s Mayor Dominick Pangallo urged visitors to use public transportation when traveling to the city in October as the city anticipates hosting record amounts of people during Halloween season.

Advertisement

Last year, during the city’s “Haunted Happenings” season, the amount of people who traveled via MTBA to Salem was the highest it had ever been, up by more than 400 percent compared to pre-COVID years. Nearly 1 million people visited Salem in October 2022, which was 37 percent more than in 2019, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

Pangallo said that beginning halfway through October, there will be larger ferry boats that can hold more passengers to transport riders from Boston’s waterfront to Salem.

Abdellah Chajai, CEO of Keolis Commuter Services, the company that operates the commuter rail, said that trains will be running more frequently between North Station and Salem and will be operating later in the evening throughout October.

“Trains will be leaving every 30-40 minutes from North Station to Salem,” Chajai said. “The last train leaving Salem to North Station will be at 12:45 a.m.”

Lucas Miller, Salem’s chief of police, said that the city will expand the amount of police and emergency workers in downtown Salem throughout October to keep up with the volume of visitors. Miller said that this is because the Salem Police Department “want[s] to maintain [its] ability to respond outside of downtown.”

Advertisement

“We, in effect, create a second police department to police downtown Salem because getting around downtown becomes very, very difficult,” Miller said. “We will have a separate dispatch and separate commanders for that area.”

Miller reiterated Pangallo and Chajai’s wish for visitors to use the MBTA to travel to Salem this fall.

“Drive to Beverly and take the train or take the MBTA from North Station and it will take about 35 minutes,” Miller said. “Please take public transportation if you’re planning to visit during October. Happy Halloween.”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.