scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Teenager who allegedly harassed MBTA Red Line train passengers on Sept. 21 has been arrested

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated October 3, 2023, 11 minutes ago
At about 11 p.m. Sept. 21, several juvenile males onboard an MBTA Red Line train allegedly harassed and threatened to rob passengers. Police said they smashed out this train window before fleeing the scene.MBTA Transit Police

A 16-year-old boy from Boston has been arrested in connection with an incident last month in which a group of youths aboard an MBTA Red Line train allegedly harassed passengers, taunted them based on their ethnicity, and threatened to rob them before smashing a window on the train and fleeing the scene, Transit Police said.

The teenager was arrested on Monday at Forest Hills Station by detectives and officers assigned to the department’s criminal investigation unit, Transit Police said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. He was charged with assault to rob and assault for the purpose of intimidation, police said.

Advertisement

The alleged harassment and vandalism on the MBTA Red Line train occurred around 11 p.m. on Sept. 21 while the train was near JFK/UMass Station, and the investigation into that incident is ongoing, police said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Boston Globe Today