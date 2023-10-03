Teenager who allegedly harassed MBTA Red Line train passengers on Sept. 21 has been arrested

A 16-year-old boy from Boston has been arrested in connection with an incident last month in which a group of youths aboard an MBTA Red Line train allegedly harassed passengers, taunted them based on their ethnicity, and threatened to rob them before smashing a window on the train and fleeing the scene, Transit Police said.

The teenager was arrested on Monday at Forest Hills Station by detectives and officers assigned to the department’s criminal investigation unit, Transit Police said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. He was charged with assault to rob and assault for the purpose of intimidation, police said.