There’s a special election in Cranston today

It’s always difficult to handicap special elections for the council, but Melillo, who currently represents Ward 6 on the School Committee, and Wall, a former School Committee member who lost the council race to Reilly last year, are considered the two favorites.

The candidates on the ballot include independents Marc Bochner and Robert Lancia, Republican Anthony Melillo, and Democrat Daniel Wall.

Voters in Cranston’s Garden City, Glen Hills, and Oaklawn neighborhoods are heading to the polls today for a special election to select a new member of the City Council after the arrest and resignation of Matthew Reilly in May.

But the independents aren’t ballot fillers. Bochner, a physical therapist who runs a kickboxing gym, has outspent the rest of the field. And Lancia is a former Republican state representative who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020.

Ward 6 has been controlled by Republicans since the 2010 election, so Melillo, a sales director for DiLanna Food Service & Paper Products, would appear to have an advantage. He also has the support of Mayor Ken Hopkins, who lives in the ward.

Still, Democrats believe they have a strong candidate in Wall, a longtime Providence teacher who was on the School Committee for four terms before losing a race for the same council seat by 7 percentage points last year. Wall has been touting the endorsement of US Senator Jack Reed.

No matter the outcome, Democrats will still maintain majority control over the council. But a Wall victory would give them a veto-proof majority over Hopkins (assuming they all stick together, which isn’t always a guarantee in a place like Cranston).

Polls close at 8 p.m.

