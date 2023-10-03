With McCarthy ouster, Congress entering unchartered territory, experts say

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., takes the reins as temporary speaker, or speaker pro tempore, per McCarthy’s wishes. McHenry’s name topped the list that the speaker is required to keep of possible members who can serve in the event the chair is vacated.

The unprecedented move comes fewer than nine months into the California Republican’s leadership and was spearheaded by far-right Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL. The effort succeeded with the support of seven other conservative and Democrats.

Congress is entering new and unknown territory now that Kevin McCarthy is the first House speaker in US history to be ousted from his post, according to experts.

Advertisement

But no one is entirely certain what McHenry’s duties are, or how long he is eligible to carry them out, said Catholic University professor Matthew Green, author of “The Speaker of the House: A Study of Leadership.”

“We’ve never had a situation with the House being led by a speaker pro tem and certainly not in this circumstance,” Green said in an interview Tuesday evening with the Globe. “No one really know exactly what speaker pro tem does or can do. So literally everything that Patrick McHenry does at this point is setting precedent.”

Green said, “current wisdom is that he can do things that a regular speaker can do: preside over the House, call on members and recognize them to speak.”

But he can’t take the same actions as a party leader, such as set an agenda and convene a conference, Green said.

McHenry’s appointment is “not meant to be a long-term situation,” Green said, but there is no specific timeline for electing a new speaker.

“There’s no deadline now, you could pick a speaker today, tomorrow, a week from now, or a month from now,” Green said. “There’s no constitutional or legal deadline here. We can have Speaker Pro Tem McHenry, indefinitely.”

Advertisement

Erin O’Brien, associate professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Boston, said it is McHenry’s “job is to try to get a phoenix from ashes, and that’s going to be impossible.”

“I don’t see a path right now,” O’Brien said. “Parties are regularly fractured, that’s not new. But we saw in January that they’re willing to truly embarrass whoever is willing to run and oust him or her.”

“Congress is based on compromise,” O’Brien said. “And Matt Gaetz and seven other individuals seem to think that there should be one-to-one relationship between their legislative wants and all legislative outcomes, and that’s just not how Congress or American government works — but they were successful today.”

In the meantime, McHenry has said he will seek a one-week “cooling off” period.

That will give Republicans a chance to meet behind closed doors to work out their differences before picking their nomination for a new speaker, Green said.

McCarthy has said he won’t re-seek the position.

Once Democrats and Republicans have figured out who they want to nominate, the House will meet “and it will be just like in January,” Green said.

“There will be nominations for speaker on the House floor, every member will be called upon alphabetically and they’ll say who their choice is for speaker,” Green said.

The winner will be the person who receives an absolute majority of the vote, Green said.

If nobody gets the requisite number of votes, then there will be another round of balloting like in January, Green said.

Advertisement

“Even if we get a new speaker soon, the same problems in the Republican party will be present,” Green said. “There will be the same problems with a tiny majority of notable, vocal dissenters. I don’t envy whoever the next speaker of the house will be.”

UMass Lowell political scientist John Cluverius said the decision to oust McCarthy could haunt Republicans in the next election cycle.

“Voters want to see government that is actually working for them; chaos, disarray and disorganization are all political land mines,” Cluverius, director of survey research at the UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion, said in a statement. “Congressional procedural fights are complicated, boring and utterly meaningless.”

Cluverius added: “This historic situation is inconsequential for everyday Americans. For most voters, it doesn’t matter who the speaker is, it matters what lawmakers are doing to help their constituents. The more Republicans are seen squabbling among themselves and not advancing a policy agenda, the less voters trust them to deliver.”









Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.