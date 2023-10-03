‘Volatile compound’ found in Providence high school located on old factory site

“Given the location of Jorge Alvarez on the site of a former manufacturing plant, the school is constantly monitored for air quality,” Superintendent Javier Montañez and Principal Nathan Biah wrote in the email to families and staff. “Until this most recent test, no elevated levels of chemicals had been identified.”

The chemical, Trichloroethylene or TCE, was found in classroom 116 of Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School, according to an email sent to families and obtained by the Globe. The colorless, liquid chemical is a volatile organic compound and carcinogen that was historically used as a grease remover in industrial manufacturing, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

PROVIDENCE — A classroom in a Providence high school built on the site of a former silver factory has been closed after testing positive for higher-than-acceptable levels of a volatile chemical compound that can be harmful if inhaled over time.

Alvarez High School was built in 2006 on the site of the former Gorham Industrial Facility on Adelaide Avenue, Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said. Roughly 560 students are enrolled at the school.

“As part of the agreement for building the school on this site, the City of Providence School Department agreed to ongoing monthly monitoring and quarterly reports of the results,” Wendelken said in an email. “Specific locations in the schools are monitored each month, including indoor air and sub-slab vapor sampling, for volatile organic compounds.”

Wendelken said the monitoring in room 116 found TCE levels of 3 micrograms per meter cubed, which is above the allowed threshold set by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. It was still “well below levels that would be considered an imminent concern,” Wendelken said.

“If vapor intrusion occurs, people in the building may breathe in the TCE vapors,” Wendelken added.

Other areas of the schools showed TCE levels below the threshold, Wendelken said. He said additional testing will be completed on the classrooms next to room 116.

School district spokesperson Jay Wegimont did not immediately respond to a question about what day the elevated levels were discovered.

Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, confirmed Tuesday that the DEM is investigating the cause of the elevated levels of TCE at Alvarez.

“TCE is a volatile organic compound, which means it can turn into a gas that people might breathe in, and is a harmful remnant of the site’s long industrial legacy,” Healey said. He said further testing was expected in late October.

The Gorham manufacturing plant moved to Adelaide Avenue in 1890, according to the Providence Preservation Society, and was “one of the largest metal working foundries in the world” before eventually being demolished in 1998.

