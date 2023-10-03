Washington Trust bank agrees to diversify board and leadership team

Diossa’s news conference came one day after Rhode Island US Attorney Zachary Cunha and US Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced that Washington Trust had agreed to pay $9 million to resolve allegations that the bank engaged in lending discrimination by redlining majority Black and Hispanic communities in Rhode Island for years.

Last week, General Treasurer James A. Diossa said he was re-evaluating the state’s relationship with the bank in light of redlining allegations, noting that state government has nearly $190 million deposited with the bank.

PROVIDENCE — The Washington Trust Company has agreed to diversify its board of directors and leadership team and to expand its paid advertising with media outlets in communities of color, the bank and the state treasurer announced Tuesday.

Diossa, the state’s first Latino treasurer, met Thursday at the State House with Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, the bank’s chairman and CEO, and they announced an agreement on Tuesday.

The 10 steps include establishing a “diverse and inclusive community advisory board” that will include a representative of the treasurer’s office and expanding the bank’s financial literacy program in more urban school districts.

“We continue to make progress in discussions with Washington Trust to advance housing opportunities and financial equity in every community throughout Rhode Island,” Diossa said in a statement. “We emphasized the need for more effective engagement, recommended ways in which the bank could expand their lending and outreach programs into underserved communities, and encouraged a willingness to create new programs.”

Handy said the bank looks forward to opening a branch in Providence’s Olneyville neighborhood in the next few months — something it had already been planning — and it is looking for locations for another branch “in other underserved communities.”

“We will continue to partner with organizations like the treasurer’s office that are making a difference, especially those committed to advancing financial literacy and economic empowerment, supporting access to safe and affordable housing, and providing basic needs and family services,” Handy said.

These are the 10 actions announced Tuesday:

The bank will establish a diverse and inclusive community advisory board that will include a representative of the treasurer’s office and will meet at least quarterly.

The bank will further expand its current paid advertisements on media outlets in underserved communities and communities of color.

The bank will continue and expand its sponsorship of community and cultural events in Rhode Island’s communities of color, including but not limited to community celebrations, festivals, and any other type of organizational events that reach communities of color in Rhode Island.

The bank commits to diversifying its board of directors and leadership team with the goal of reflecting the state’s general population.

The bank will work with the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and continue to support the Rhode Island Black Business Association and the National Association of Hispanic Realtors, Rhode Island chapter, as well as other community-based direct-service organizations, community development corporations, and any other organizations that provide the residents of diverse community census tracts in the Rhode Island lending area with services related to credit, financial education, homeownership, and foreclosure prevention.

The treasurer’s office and the bank will work jointly to expand the bank’s financial literacy program in additional urban school districts in Rhode Island.

The bank will share its Community Credit Needs Assessment with the treasurer’s office and receive recommendations to benefit underserved areas of the state.

The treasurer’s office and the bank will work together to expand the use and awareness of all the bank’s homeownership programs, which include grants, coordination to obtain other grant funds available, and home improvement programs to help current homeowners improve and update their homes. This will include evaluating opportunities such as providing down payment assistant grants and greater flexibility in consideration of credit score requirements in communities of color.

The bank will partner with the treasurer’s office in supporting the state’s CollegeBound Saver 529 Plan.

Diossa and Handy will meet quarterly to review progress and discuss any adjustments in the strategy to achieve increased community engagement.

Under the proposed consent order, which is subject to court approval, Washington Trust has agreed to invest $7 million in a loan subsidy fund to increase access to home mortgages, improvements, refinancing, and equity loans and lines of credit for residents in majority Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Rhode Island. The company agreed to spend $1 million on community partnerships to provide services that increase residential mortgage credit access, and another $1 million on advertising, outreach, consumer financial education and credit counseling in those neighborhoods.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.