4-alarm fire spreads to multiple businesses in downtown Wayland

Officials believe the fire started at International Auto Body, located at 118 Main St., Wayland Town Manager Michael McCall said.

One firefighter was brought to a local hospital to be treated for a leg injury, Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson said.

A 4-alarm fire broke out in downtown Wayland on Tuesday afternoon, spreading to several businesses in a small strip mall, the town’s fire chief said.

The auto body repair shop sits in the middle of a small “strip mall structure” connecting a convenience store, pizza shop, and dry cleaners, McPherson said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the Wayland Fire Department received multiple calls reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the building, he said.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire and explosions from within the building because the contents inside the auto body shop, he said.

“We decided, after we heard a number of explosions, to do an offensive attack on the exterior, " McPherson said.

After about 45 minutes of battling the fire, a brick facade on the front side of the building collapsed, he said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., most of the fire was “largely knocked down,” McPherson said.

Firefighters remained at the scene Tuesday night.

“We think we may still have some fire trapped in the back, but not a lot,” McPherson said.

McPherson attributes the severity of the fire to both the hot temperature on Tuesday and the complexity of the building connecting several shops, which demanded a “significant amount of personnel,” he said.

Firefighters were on the scene within one to two minutes, as the fire station is located across the street from the fire’s location, McPherson said.

The state Department of Fire Services deployed a rehab unit to support firefighters at the scene, said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state fire marshal’s office.

State Police fire investigators assigned to the fire marshal’s office are assisting the investigation, Wark said.





