Democrats hold McCarthy’s fate in their hands — and they’re relishing it

But Tuesday, with seemingly enough Republican detractors to cost McCarthy his job, how Democrats play the vote will be the deciding factor. If enough Democrats joined Republicans to vote in favor of McCarthy, or even skip out or simply vote present, he could keep the gavel.

Since January, when McCarthy, a California Republican, spent four days and 15 rounds of voting negotiating with conservative detractors to secure his job, House Democrats have mostly been spectators in Washington. Their votes have been crucial in averting a debt crisis and a government shutdown, but deals have been negotiated between McCarthy and President Biden or not negotiated at all.

WASHINGTON—With House Speaker Kevin McCarthy facing a vote Tuesday that could make him the first in history to be stripped of his post, his future may rest with House Democrats. And they are in no mood to save him.

But any hope of a bipartisan solution to McCarthy’s problem evaporated when House Democrats emerged from a long meeting on the topic Tuesday morning with a singular message: he was on his own.

“Kevin McCarthy is a liar,” said Newton Representative Jake Auchincloss, summing up the theme of the conversations. “Leadership requires trust, and there’s no trust. And so without trust, there is no incentive for negotiation.”

Democratic leadership reiterated their position shortly before the scheduled vote to move forward with the no confidence motion, saying they would vote against keeping McCarthy in the job.

Democrats had previously suggested they could extract concessions from McCarthy in exchange for saving his neck. Revere Representative Katherine Clark, who as the House Democratic whip is responsible for keeping votes in line, told Politico last month that her caucus might consider helping him if he stuck to his June deal with Biden on funding levels, ensured Ukraine would get continued funding to support its defense against Russia’s invasion, and most significantly, called off the House’s impeachment inquiry against Biden.

But McCarthy never reached out to negotiate, and Democrats on Tuesday morning left their meeting doubtful that they could even trust him if he did.

Several repeated the same series of transgressions by McCarthy as evidence and the source of their frustration. To help make the point at the meeting, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York played a video clip of McCarthy on Sunday trying to blame Democrats for the shutdown brinksmanship that they had helped him get out of, infuriating the party that had just come to his aid, Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, said

“It is that continuation of being a fraud, being somebody who lies,” Omar said. “Democrats save the day, and he goes on TV hours later and says, ‘Republicans did it.’ "

Most pinpointed the start of the fraying McCarthy trust as Jan. 6, 2021, when McCarthy initially blamed Donald Trump for the insurrection on the House floor, only to visit Trump at his Florida resort the following week and return to currying Trump’s favor. They noted that McCarthy struck a deal with Biden to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for keeping non-defense government spending roughly flat in 2024, then caved to the wishes of his right flank and began moving government funding bills that fell far short of that benchmark.

“This is someone who voted to overturn the election. This is someone who reneged on the budget deal with the president. This is someone who betrays his word on pretty much a daily basis,” said Representative Adam Schiff, a California Democrat. “That’s not someone we ought to trust to run when the most important institutions in the country. I’ll be voting against him.”

McCarthy for his part told reporters he was confident he’d keep his job and didn’t expect nor need Democrats to bail him out. But then he acknowledged his difficult math. He also noted that if his decision to put a temporary funding bill on the floor this weekend to avert a shutdown was the reason, he could live with that.

“If five Republicans go with Democrats then I’m out,” he acknowledged. “Keeping government open and paying our troops was the right decision, I stand by that decision, but at the end of the day, if I have to lose my job over it, so be it.”

The general feeling was that McCarthy sealed his fate in January when he agreed to allow a single lawmaker to call a no confidence vote on his job in exchange for the speakership, a decision that has now come home to roost.

“Kevin McCarthy got himself into this,” said Springfield Representative Richard Neal, a committed supporter of the institution of the House who expressed no desire to save McCarthy for the good of the body. “Let me give you a Machiavellian position here, that I think that once you seal the deal, you have to take the consequences.”

Democrats also seemed unmoved by the argument that if McCarthy is voted out, they could end up with an unknown quantity as speaker and that it will likely thrust the House into the chaos of repeat speaker votes until someone emerges as a consensus choice.

“Their whole conference is the same,” Omar said when asked if she was worried a new speaker could be worse for Democrats than McCarthy. “I don’t think there’s worse or better.”

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan. Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.