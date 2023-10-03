Speaker McCarthy to call vote on his fate, ruling out deal with Democrats

Democrats “haven’t asked for anything” in exchange for voting to support him, McCarthy said, “and I’m not going to provide anything.”

In an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” McCarthy said Democrats would “decide whatever they’re going to do. And we will live with whatever happens.”

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to call a vote Tuesday on the right-wing move to oust him from his post, two people familiar with the plans told The New York Times, after declaring that he had no intention of giving Democrats any concessions in exchange for helping him survive.

Either McCarthy or one of his allies is expected to try to quash the effort to remove him, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, by asking the House to “table,” or kill, Gaetz’s resolution. But the speaker’s slim majority and the number of right-wing rebels in favor of ousting him mean he has little chance of winning that vote — which requires a majority — without at least some support from Democrats.

The House was scheduled to hold its first votes of the day around 1:30 p.m. The people briefed on his plans described them on the condition of anonymity because they had yet to be announced.

House Democrats were meeting Tuesday morning to consider whether to bail out McCarthy. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader, told CNBC in an interview Tuesday that the party would “come to a collective decision at the end.”

Jeffries gave few hints as to how he might advise his caucus to vote, but he said he had heard from “a lot of members of the House Democratic caucus that there are real trust issues with the leadership of the Republicans overall” and issued a laundry list of grievances they had with McCarthy’s leadership.

“We dealt with a variety of different things, including coming into the session last month, and the first official act was to launch this illegitimate impeachment inquiry, presumably at the direction of the former twice-impeached insurrectionist-in-chief, Donald Trump,” Jeffries said. “These are all the challenges that I think we confront.”

The proceedings set to play out Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on when McCarthy chooses to force a vote, have taken place only once before in the House of Representatives, in 1920. They are the culmination of a monthslong power struggle between McCarthy and a group of far-right lawmakers who tried to block his ascent to the speakership in January and have tormented him ever since, blocking his efforts to keep the government funded and the nation from defaulting on its debt.

Gaetz said he sought to subject McCarthy to the rare form of political punishment after the speaker relied on Democratic votes to push through a stopgap funding bill over the weekend to keep the government open. Gaetz and a bloc of hard-liners had refused to back a Republican-authored short-term spending plan to keep the government open.

“It is becoming increasingly clear who the speaker of the House already works for, and it’s not the Republican conference,” Gaetz said from the House floor Monday, as he made the case for McCarthy’s ouster.

McCarthy was unapologetic Tuesday about that move.

“I made a decision to take a risk to keep the government open,” McCarthy said on CNBC. “If at the end of the day I am removed from speaker because I moved to ensure that the troops and Border Patrol agents continued to receive pay, that’s a fight worth fighting for.”

“I’ve always said I would fight for the American public,” he added, “and that’s exactly what I did, and I’ll continue to do that, and let the chips fall where they may.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.