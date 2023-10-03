‘This is only a test’: Nationwide emergency alert system to be tested Wednesday

Federal officials say test messages will be sent to all cell phones, as well as televisions and radios.

The nationwide tests, which are being conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Expect to get an alert on your cell phone soon: The government will be testing out its emergency alert system on Wednesday afternoon.

FEMA officials say that beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. Oct. 4, cell towers will broadcast the test for 30 minutes. During that time, wireless phones that are turned on and within range of an active cell tower should be capable of receiving the test message, which will state: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Test messages will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the device.

“To help ensure that these alerts are accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities, the alerts are accompanied by a unique tone and vibration,” FEMA officials said in a statement.

Test messages are scheduled to be broadcast on televisions and radios for approximately one minute. The message, which is a familiar one to many Americans, will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

If the Oct. 4 test has to be postponed due to widespread severe weather or other reasons, FEMA officials said a backup testing date has been scheduled for Oct. 11.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.