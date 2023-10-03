Who are the 8 Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy?

Kevin McCarthy was stripped of the House speakership Tuesday, marking the first time a speaker has been removed in the body’s history. The vote ended in a tally of 216 to 210, with eight Republicans voting in favor of McCarthy’s removal.
Here’s a look at the Republicans whose critical votes unseated McCarthy:
Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida
Gaetz brought the motion to vacate, citing McCarthy’s unfulfilled promises as speaker. Gaetz, who is serving his fourth term in the House, is a part of the Armed Services and House Judiciary Committees.
In January, Gaetz and McCarthy previously made headlines for a tense interaction during the rounds of voting for House speaker that eventually ended in McCarthy’s ascension.
Advertisement
Additionally, Gaetz was previously involved in a lengthy sex-trafficking investigation. In February, the Justice Department decided not to bring charges against the representative.
Washington must change. We must put the House of Representatives on a better course.@SpeakerMcCarthy has failed to take a stand where it matters. So if he won’t, I will.#MotionToVacate pic.twitter.com/hTW2e6bxtW— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 3, 2023
Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona
Biggs, an Arizona native and a congressman since 2016, is a part of the House Judiciary and Oversight and Accountability committees. Biggs, a former chair of the House Freedom Caucus, is also co-chair of the Border Security Caucus, vice chair of the Congressional Western Caucus, and a co-founder of the bipartisan War Powers Caucus.
I support Motion to Vacate.— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 3, 2023
Speaker McCarthy has failed to demonstrate himself as an effective leader who will change the status quo.
He has gone against many of the promises he made in January and can no longer be trusted at the helm.
Representative Ken Buck of Colorado
Buck is currently serving his fifth term in Congress and is on the House Judiciary and House Foreign Affairs Committees. Before joining Congress, he worked for Congressman Dick Cheney on the Iran-Contra Investigation, was a Department of Justice prosecutor, and Weld County District Attorney.
We are $33 trillion in debt and on track to hit $50 trillion by 2030. We cannot continue to fund the government by continuing resolutions and omnibus spending bills. That's why I voted to oust @SpeakerMcCarthy.— Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) October 3, 2023
We must change course to sensible budgeting and save our country.
Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee
After eight years as the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, Burchett joined Congress in 2019. He serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, alongside Biggs.
I voted for the motion to vacate, as I said I would. Here's my statement. pic.twitter.com/IUewrPGGqK— Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) October 3, 2023
Representative Eli Crane of Arizona
Crane, an Arizona native, left college and joined the Navy after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Elected in the 2022 midterms, the freshman representative is part of the House Freedom Caucus.
Advertisement
October 3, 2023
Representative Bob Good of Virginia
Good has been a member of Congress since 2021, and serves on the Budget Committee and the Education and the Workforce Committee. He is also part of the House Freedom Caucus.
The American people need a Speaker who will fight to keep the promises Republicans made to get the majority, not someone who cuts fiscally irresponsible deals that get more Democrat votes than Republican votes. pic.twitter.com/jEQ46yyZNS— Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) October 3, 2023
Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina
Representative Nancy Mace is in her second term serving South Carolina’s First Congressional District. Also a member of the House Oversight Committee, she previously served in the South Carolina General Assembly before being elected to Congress.
Today I voted for the Motion to Vacate and remove the Speaker.— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 3, 2023
This isn’t about left vs right.
This isn’t about ideology.
This is about trust and keeping your word.
This is about making Congress do it’s job.
I promised the Lowcountry I would be an independent voice in…
Representative Matt Rosendale of Montana
Rosendale was previously in the Montana House of Representatives and Montana Senate, where he was majority leader, and he served as state auditor and commissioner of securities and insurance. He is a fellow member of the House Freedom Caucus.
Unfortunately, Kevin McCarthy violated his promise to the American people and the Republican Conference by working against them repeatedly and supporting ploys to aid the Left. This demonstration of failed leadership is exactly why I plan on supporting the motion to vacate this…— Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) October 3, 2023
Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Shanna Kelly can be reached at shanna.kelly@globe.com.Follow her @shannakelly_19.