Who are the 8 Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy?

Here’s a look at the Republicans whose critical votes unseated McCarthy:

Kevin McCarthy was stripped of the House speakership Tuesday, marking the first time a speaker has been removed in the body’s history. The vote ended in a tally of 216 to 210, with eight Republicans voting in favor of McCarthy’s removal.

Gaetz brought the motion to vacate, citing McCarthy’s unfulfilled promises as speaker. Gaetz, who is serving his fourth term in the House, is a part of the Armed Services and House Judiciary Committees.

In January, Gaetz and McCarthy previously made headlines for a tense interaction during the rounds of voting for House speaker that eventually ended in McCarthy’s ascension.

Additionally, Gaetz was previously involved in a lengthy sex-trafficking investigation. In February, the Justice Department decided not to bring charges against the representative.

Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona

Biggs, an Arizona native and a congressman since 2016, is a part of the House Judiciary and Oversight and Accountability committees. Biggs, a former chair of the House Freedom Caucus, is also co-chair of the Border Security Caucus, vice chair of the Congressional Western Caucus, and a co-founder of the bipartisan War Powers Caucus.

Representative Ken Buck of Colorado

Buck is currently serving his fifth term in Congress and is on the House Judiciary and House Foreign Affairs Committees. Before joining Congress, he worked for Congressman Dick Cheney on the Iran-Contra Investigation, was a Department of Justice prosecutor, and Weld County District Attorney.

Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee

After eight years as the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, Burchett joined Congress in 2019. He serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, alongside Biggs.

Representative Eli Crane of Arizona

Crane, an Arizona native, left college and joined the Navy after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Elected in the 2022 midterms, the freshman representative is part of the House Freedom Caucus.

Representative Bob Good of Virginia

Good has been a member of Congress since 2021, and serves on the Budget Committee and the Education and the Workforce Committee. He is also part of the House Freedom Caucus.

Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina

Representative Nancy Mace is in her second term serving South Carolina’s First Congressional District. Also a member of the House Oversight Committee, she previously served in the South Carolina General Assembly before being elected to Congress.

Representative Matt Rosendale of Montana

Rosendale was previously in the Montana House of Representatives and Montana Senate, where he was majority leader, and he served as state auditor and commissioner of securities and insurance. He is a fellow member of the House Freedom Caucus.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

