Young people left in limbo as battle over transgender care shifts to court

In state after state — Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee — civil rights lawyers persuaded judges to block limits on transition care for minors. They won in front of judges appointed by President Barack Obama, and in front of others appointed by President Donald Trump. They won in state court in Missouri, and in federal courts in Alabama and Arkansas.

Republican-appointed judges in two federal appellate circuits ruled against plaintiffs and allowed states to start enforcing bans. Efforts to challenge restrictions under state constitutions also faltered, with judges in places such as Nebraska and Texas allowing new limits to take effect.

The political and legal chaos is likely to be resolved by the US Supreme Court, which currently has a 6-3 conservative majority and has long been an arbiter on questions of the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

In the meantime, transgender minors across the country are left in limbo, unsure if they will be able to fill their next prescription for puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

Whether the laws are allowed to stand nationally will depend largely on how federal judges parse competing arguments about 14th Amendment protections, parental rights, and state rights.

Plaintiffs opposed to bans have invoked two of the US Constitution’s most famous and most litigated clauses — the 14th Amendment’s guarantees of due process and equal protection — in making their claims.

Those clauses have been at the center of some of the Supreme Court’s most famous opinions, on cases that desegregated schools, allowed interracial marriage, and established a national right to abortion.

All year, medical care for transgender children has been at the center of political debates. Legislators in around 20 Republican-led states passed bans or sweeping restrictions on transition care for minors. After losing repeatedly in statehouses, supporters of transgender rights filed lawsuits in at least 14 states to convince judges that transition care was safe and effective.

Rulings keep emerging from courthouses, leaving an uncertain landscape. Last week in Montana, where a ban was set to go into effect over the weekend, a state judge sided with young plaintiffs who presented the debate as a matter of life and death. In Nebraska, sweeping new restrictions went into effect Sunday. And in Arkansas, where a ban was blocked by a federal judge, state officials are trying to fast-track their appeal.

Plaintiffs have argued that gender-transition treatments can alleviate the distress that many transgender minors experience during puberty. Decisions about whether to pursue this care, they contend, should be made by patients in consultation with parents and medical experts — not by politicians.

But Republican attorneys general have asserted that states have a legitimate interest in regulating medical care. Minors, they argue, lack the maturity to consent to treatments that can have irreversible consequences, including infertility. The laws are believed to affect thousands of transgender children across the country, though no comprehensive data is available.

LGBTQ+ groups regard courtrooms as fairer venues than statehouses for this debate.

“There has never been a need for quite the volume of litigation that the LGBTQ legal advocacy organizations have had to pull together in short order,” said James Esseks, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union who played a leading role in the fight to legalize same-sex marriage. He added: “This is a degree of crisis we’ve not seen before.”

The field of transition care for minors is relatively new, and prominent clinicians have disagreed on issues such as the ideal timing and diagnostic criteria for these treatments. Major medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, support such care for young people and have said that bans pose serious health risks.

Nine of the lawsuits challenging limits have been filed in federal court, while five have sought to overturn restrictions through state courts. Most cases remain in very early stages, with trials still months away. Only one case, in Arkansas, has been decided on its merits, with a federal district judge there permanently blocking enforcement, pending appeal.

While federal district judges appointed by Democratic presidents have ruled in favor of plaintiffs, those appointed by Republicans have been split in their views. Several injunctions have been undone in recent weeks by conservative jurists on appellate panels in the 6th and 11th circuits.

The plaintiffs are asking judges to find that the new laws amount to sex discrimination because they single out transgender minors, barring them from receiving puberty blockers and hormone therapy while other children can still get those prescriptions to treat early or delayed puberty. Lawyers for the states have countered that the bans do not discriminate based on sex because they apply to transgender boys and girls.

Each side has found reason for optimism in recent rulings. In 2020, the Supreme Court found that a civil rights law protected gay and transgender Americans from workplace discrimination. But conservatives see an opening to uphold transition-care restrictions through the court’s most famous recent opinion, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to ban abortion.

In an opinion in August that allowed Alabama’s transition care ban to take effect, Judge Barbara Lagoa of the federal appeals court in Atlanta said the Dobbs decision required judges to weigh whether a right was deeply rooted in the country’s history when determining whether a law could be challenged based on the 14th Amendment’s due process clause.

Lagoa, who was appointed by Trump, also seemed to suggest that a ban on transition care for adults, which no state legislature has yet passed, might be constitutionally defensible. She wrote that “the use of these medications in general — let alone for children — almost certainly is not ‘deeply rooted’ in our nation’s history and tradition.”

Beyond the 14th Amendment arguments, the cases also highlight the tension between parental rights and state rights — both principles that conservatives have often championed on other matters.

The plaintiffs have argued that legislators have no business banning treatments recommended by doctors and agreed upon by children and their parents. But Republicans have responded by saying that states have a duty to regulate medical care, particularly for procedures that they consider harmful, and that the federal judiciary should not contradict the wishes of elected lawmakers.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.