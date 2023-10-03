Grounding private jets

The first time I flew from Hanscom airport in Bedford was in 1998, when Red Baron Frozen Pizza invited reporters and photographers to take short jaunts in the passenger seat of World War II-era stunt planes they operated as a PR gimmick.

The planes, which toured airports across the country, were open-air. We were belted in, but I’d failed to fully consider the gravity of the situation. As the pilot did barrel rolls over Middlesex County, my rolls of film dropped, one by one, 4,000 feet into the woods, where they presumably still are to this day.

For me at least, Hanscom has always been pretty much synonymous with flights that are beyond merely inessential: they’re ridiculous. The Red Baron squadron suffered several fatalities and was discontinued in 2007. But an even more wasteful type of flying has grown in recent decades at Hanscom: private jets.

The Red Baron Frozen Pizza Squadron flies in Massachusetts during a 1995 visit. LANDERS, TOM GLOBE STAFF PHOTO

In the Globe last week, columnist Scot Lehigh came out against a proposed expansion of hangars at Hanscom, making the case that they would lead to more private jet traffic and thus more carbon dioxide pollution.

If you look at Hanscom in isolation, the climate impact may not necessarily be quite so straightforward. People are already using private jets to avoid the indignity of mixing with commoners at Logan Airport. The expansion will only create more pollution if it induces even more jet travel than otherwise occurs.

But the big picture is that private jet travel, as a sector, is right up there with Bitcoin as an utterly pointless and unnecessary contributor to climate change. “Some environmental calls are difficult tradeoffs. Some are not,” as Lehigh points out. If the whole industry vanished tomorrow, the planet would be better off, rich people could still get to where they’re going, and pilots would still find work (indeed, banning private jets would probably help solve the national pilot shortage).

Airports are not permitted to discriminate against types of aircraft. I’m sure that rule is well-intentioned. But perhaps it’s time to change it. Building more hangar space at Hanscom may or may not induce more private jet flights, but I bet that simply banning private jets at airports would cut their use in a hurry.

Another solution would be to tax the bejesus out of nonessential flights that use traditional fossil aviation fuel, to provide an incentive to switch to more sustainable fuels. That would let rich people keep flying their precious jets — or Big Pizza operate its biplanes — but force those users to shoulder the cost of building out the infrastructure for sustainable aviation. It could be an elegant solution to what is going to be a major challenge: shifting air travel to more sustainable technologies without imposing crippling economic costs.

The odds of Congress enacting a heavy tax on private aviation are so remote, though, that I won’t hold my breath.

Now, I’m told that once you fly private, you never want to go back. And I’m sure it’s true! Look, once you fly open-air, you never want to breathe stale airplane cabin air again, either. We’ll all just have to make some sacrifices.

A view of Hanscom airport. MassPort has proposed building 27 new hangars at Hanscom. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.