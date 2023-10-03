scorecardresearch Skip to main content
OPINION

Banned Books Week: ‘The Glass Castle’ by Jeannette Walls

In honor of Banned Books Week, Globe Opinion is publishing excerpts from some of the hundreds of titles banned in US classrooms and libraries this year.

Updated October 3, 2023, 32 minutes ago
“I was sitting in a taxi, wondering if I had overdressed for the evening, when I looked out the window and saw Mom rooting through a Dumpster. It was just after dark. A blustery March wind whipped the steam coming out of the manholes, and people hurried along the sidewalks with their collars turned up. I was stuck in traffic two blocks from the party where I was heading.”Mom stood fifteen feet away. She had tied rags around her shoulders to keep out the spring chill and was picking through the trash while her dog, a black-and-white terrier mix, played at her feet.”

Excerpted from “The Glass Castle” © 2005 by Jeannette Walls. Excerpted with permission by Scribner, a division of Simon & Schuster Inc.

