Banned Books Week: ‘The Glass Castle’ by Jeannette Walls

“I was sitting in a taxi, wondering if I had overdressed for the evening, when I looked out the window and saw Mom rooting through a Dumpster. It was just after dark. A blustery March wind whipped the steam coming out of the manholes, and people hurried along the sidewalks with their collars turned up. I was stuck in traffic two blocks from the party where I was heading.”Mom stood fifteen feet away. She had tied rags around her shoulders to keep out the spring chill and was picking through the trash while her dog, a black-and-white terrier mix, played at her feet.”

Excerpted from “The Glass Castle” © 2005 by Jeannette Walls. Excerpted with permission by Scribner, a division of Simon & Schuster Inc.