Right-wingers plunge House into chaos with ouster of Kevin McCarthy as speaker

So with the speakership now vacant, where will this all end up? “Who the hell knows?” replied Representative Jim McGovern, Democrat of Worcester and ranking member on the House Rules Committee. “The Republican conference is at war with itself — and it is open warfare.”

Now that Representative Matt Gaetz , Republican of Florida, has led a successful effort to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker, pandemonium is the order of the day, the week, and the month. And perhaps beyond.

If Alexander Hamilton were alive today and reprising his famous overview of our constitutional arrangements, accuracy might prompt him to update his description of the US House of Representatives: “Here, sir, pandemonium governs.”

Gaetz is a bombastic self-aggrandizer, a man who is mostly MAGA cap and populist prattle. The contempt many House Republicans have for him came through loud and clear in Tuesday’s debate. Given a choice, most would prefer to keep close company with a rabid skunk. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“I am here to solve problems, too,” Gaetz said in response to scathing criticism from other party members. In MAGA fantasyland, perhaps. But in the real world, Republicans control only the House, and that very narrowly, with Democrats holding both the presidency and the Senate. For the right wing of a party in that situation to expect to address the deficit on the spending side alone, while ignoring the effects of the 2017 GOP tax cuts, is utterly unrealistic absolutism.

“These MAGA people, they don’t want to govern,” McGovern said. “They just want chaos.”

Chaos and combat. Although Americans want the two parties to work together, Freedom Caucus members are essentially demanding political warfare over congressional compromise. They consider it damnable that McCarthy has relied on “Democrat” votes to pass spending bills. For them, it’s virtual treachery that, to keep the government open, the speaker put forward a continuing spending resolution the other side could back.

That, however, doesn’t matter to Gaetz, who is eyeing a run for governor of Florida and sees an attention-getting advantage in being viewed as a merchant of MAGA mayhem.

Mind you, however, one shouldn’t feel particularly sorry for McCarthy here. He brought about his own downfall by bargaining away the power of the speakership in exchange for the votes he needed to win the gavel. In that regard, this is a completely predictable showdown. As former speaker John Boehner might have advised his onetime lieutenant, the demands of reactionary right-wingers can’t be squared with the negotiating latitude needed to succeed as the leader of the one elected branch of government the GOP controls.

For their part, Democrats essentially decided that McCarthy was sinking in Republican-created quicksand — and that it wasn’t up to them to save him. McCarthy incurred their anger by voting to reject Joe Biden’s Electoral College victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania and earned their disdain when, after having properly said that Donald Trump bore responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol, he flew to Mar-a-Lago to truckle to Trump. More recently, they faulted him for walking away from his spending agreement with Biden. All that came out at a Tuesday morning Democratic Caucus meeting, according to Representative Richard Neal, Democrat of Springfield.

And then there was this.

“What really got people going was that on the Sunday talk shows, he blamed Democrats for trying to bring about a government shutdown,” Neal noted. “That really enraged people.” On “Face the Nation,” McCarthy accused the Democrats of trying to thwart the last-minute budget resolution that kept the government open. Given the fact that 209 Democrats voted for it, compared to just 126 Republicans, let’s call that partisan charge what it was: false, gratuitous, and dumb.

In politics, you tend to reap what you show and sow. McCarthy showed weakness and sowed distrust.

But House Republicans have demonstrated something else with a clarity that is impossible to miss: The split between the party’s absolutist right-wingers and its more pragmatic conservatives is incapacitating. The GOP isn’t a mature movement but rather a conflicted group that can’t reconcile their own conflicts, let alone run the House — or the country.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.