Taking in the hearts and minds of teens

I thought one writer made an amazing point about how “middle-aged” adults have become used to working crazy hours and that that has been passed down to their children, who are expected to study all the time, even into the middle of the night. Reading about juggling five extracurricular activities in addition to the expectation of straight A’s was frightening.

Your “Teens Speak” feature in the Sept. 24 Ideas section was illuminating. I learned a great deal that, as an older adult, I never knew about the difficult lives of today’s teenagers. I’ve heard of the pressure to do well in school and in sports but I had no idea how bad it can be.

Even worse was the loss of a real childhood to social media. Some of the authors also made clear the kind of toll the COVID-19 pandemic took on today’s teens. On the other hand, it was wonderful to find out how being alone at that time allowed one writer to find herself.

I also did not know how many teens are reluctant or unable to express themselves and how many are hiding unhappiness and confusion beneath a mask of happy-happy on social media. I appreciated such good information about the many colors of autism.

And I have an answer to my questions about what it is like to grow up constantly worrying about school shootings.

Meanwhile, all of these teenagers wrote so well, which was yet another huge treat.

Sharon Kennedy

Medford





Wow. I have rarely been so riveted by a series of Globe articles. And my child is long past the teen years. Still, it’s important for all of us to understand why these kids are experiencing such high levels of anxiety.

The students you featured are so open and such good writers. It was a great concept, so well executed.

Barb Heffner

Wayland





The handwritten word must remain etched into our lives

Thank you to Ideas for publishing so many responses to your prompt to teens: “Tell us what is on your mind.” I was impressed with them all, but “The vanishing smell and touch of words” by Neelan Krishna has moved me to respond.

Neelan so movingly expresses his feelings about finding handwritten items from his family’s past. I, too, have shared those feelings in holding on to old handwritten notes and cards from loved ones. Handwriting is unique to each person; it is truly a part of them, and it can’t be replaced.

As a former language arts teacher, I lament that cursive handwriting is no longer taught in most schools. Aside from the physical and emotional aspects of handwriting, research suggests that learning cursive has a positive impact on the brain’s optimal ability to learn.

Is taking pen to paper a lost art? Not quite. Yet the following anecdote indicates that it is at risk of becoming one: In response to a graduation announcement from my grandson, a friend of mine sent a long note in flowing cursive, not just simply “Congratulations!” Our grandson had never seen anything that long in handwriting, and he couldn’t read it. After his father read it to him, he studied it again and exclaimed, “This belongs in a museum!” We chuckled over this, but sadly, as teen writer Neelan also concludes, it tells where his generation is.

Still, another recent incident gives me hope that artificial intelligence could save handwriting. Last summer, my sophomore granddaughter had an assignment to read a book and answer 11 questions. Naturally, she typed her answers, seven pages’ worth. Shortly before school started, her AP World History teacher emailed the class stating that the College Board, which administers Advanced Placement courses, was stipulating that students write their answers by hand. She had to hand-print the content of those seven pages. Cursive probably would have been faster.

Phyllis Helfrich

Forestdale




