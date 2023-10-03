MBTA Green Line extension: The tracks of our tears

Let’s at least recognize that the current team is trying to make progress

With what seems to be a litany of problems at the MBTA, it’s important to make sure we recognize the things the current team seems to be doing right (“T official says work not up to standard,” Page A1, Sept. 29). Although current safety issues clearly need to be put at their doorstep, almost all of the other issues, including tracks, fire protection systems, and lack of maintenance, are ones they have inherited. And unlike prior leadership, they really do seem to run at their problems. Let’s make sure we recognize what they are doing and do not penalize them for the problems they are uncovering. It seems like this team is trying to make real progress.