May I have a word: For the laughing cavaliers in our midst

Marc McGarry, of Newton Highlands, wrote: “With the adjective ticklish in mind, I came up with a few variations: chortlish , chucklish , and gigglish . And thinking of the texting initials for laughing out loud, LOL, how about the nouns elowelle r or the shorter loler .”

Jay Kaknes, of Stowe, Vt., wrote: “ Laughinato r is my choice.” John Foster, of Lynn, came up with hyperjovialist . John Haneffant, of Boston, proposed “a riff on free agent ,” explaining: “I suggest glee agent , since we are considering people who laugh freely.”

Last time, I asked you for a word for a person “who laughs easily and generously at amusing words or situations.”

Actually, Marc, let’s consider whether this should instead be elerowell, short for laugher out loud. More than a few terms, mostly when made plural, follow a pattern like this. The “head” noun comes first, and it is what needs to be modified, rather than having the modification come at the end. Think of attorneys general, notaries public, passersby, runners-up, and mothers-in-law.

A brief tangent: Long ago but not far away, I worked at The Boston Phoenix weekly newspaper. One day I overheard a young female copy editor on the staff casually tell George Kimball, our crusty sportswriter, that she’d changed RBIs, which of course stands for runs batted in, in his latest article to RsBI, because “I knew you didn’t want to be incorrect.”

George stormed off to complain to his editor — who had to break it to him that the copy editor had said that just to wind him up. Of course she’d done no such thing.

But that jocular plural of an acronym, said just that once as far as I know (Google thinks RSBI stands for rapid shallow breathing index), is the only other example I can think of of an acronym that has received this treatment.

So never mind. Let’s go with your eloweller.

I received a few coinages based on humor. Michael McCarron, of West Newbury, suggested humorgenerous. And Noreen Barnes, of Acton, told me: “My spouse, David McLain, had an instant suggestion for this: jocularian. My own thought was humoritarian” — which I particularly like because it’s reminiscent of humanitarian, which has only positive connotations as far as I know.

I also received a few coinages based on guffaw. Marjory Wunsch, of Cambridge, said: “A person who laughs readily is a guffawer.” Bob Mangano, of Natick, proposed guffawlways. And Jack Tuttle, of Hyde Park, wrote: “If to guffaw means to laugh in a loud or boisterous way, then someone with that quality is said to be guffawable and that they are a guffawabler.”

Jean Whooley, of Dorchester, told me: “My husband is one of those very sociable, outgoing people who have no trouble talking to friends — or strangers — and finding something amusing to discuss and have a satisfying chuckle over. I describe him as happy-go-laughy.”

I always love it when someone tells me they’ve already coined and have been using a word that has the meaning we’re looking for. So I award bragging rights to Jean for happy-go-laughy. Congratulations, Jean!

What’s next? A Globe editor recently spied “yet another denim shirt in my closet that still has tags on it” and is asking us to coin “a word that captures the phenomenon of unwittingly buying the same items of clothing repeatedly.” I myself, surprised to find myself the owner of at least eight pairs of black pants, am guilty as charged.

Send your suggestions for this word to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on . . . Friday the 13th!, and kindly tell me where you live. Responses may be edited.

And please keep in mind that meanings in search of words are always welcome. What is there about this time of year — when the leaves are falling, the days are growing shorter, and the long, slow drumroll of autumn and winter holidays can be heard in the distance — that strikes you as needing a name?

Barbara Wallraff is a writer and editor in Cambridge.