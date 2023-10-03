Celtics associate head coach Charles Lee knows first-hand what Jrue Holiday can do for a team

Lee said Holiday almost instantly became a mentor to the team’s younger players. He gave them basketball advice, but also encouraged them to do community service and asked them about saving their money and how they were prioritizing their own growth.

Holiday would be tasked with settling into a new role alongside star forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, and it was unclear what that would look like. Would he assert himself? Would he defer? Would the fit work?

Charles Lee was entering his third season as a Bucks assistant in 2020 when the team completed a franchise-altering trade for Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, and Lee was unsure what to expect.

And in the team setting, Lee said, Holiday thrived. He stressed the importance of communication. Yes, he’d share wisdom when it fit, but he also was careful to listen to what his coaches and teammates thought, both to understand their approaches and to learn from them.

“He just blends in so effortlessly,” Lee said Tuesday, sitting on a bench in a quiet corner of the Auerbach Center. “And I think it’ll be a very similar thing here, just finding his way. He’s just able to accept any role and responsibility in order for the team to win.”

When Lee was hired as the Celtics’ associate head coach over the summer, he never thought he would be reunited with Holiday so soon. But Holiday became available after Milwaukee traded him to Portland in the Damian Lillard deal last week, and on Sunday, following several days of intense negotiations, the Celtics acquired the two-time All-Star and fortified their championship hopes.

Lee said he did not feel comfortable encouraging the Celtics to make the trade since he had been with them for only a few months himself. But once the deal was completed, he sat with coaches and front office members and shared how Holiday will be able to help the Celtics, and how they should begin preparing for what he will bring.

His message to Holiday was simpler.

“I just said, ‘Congrats, man,’ ” Lee said. “ ‘I was praying you ended up in the best situation for you and your family, and lucky enough, it ended up here.’ ”

Holiday was seen on the edges of the Auerbach Center court in Celtics gear Tuesday, but he did not take part in practice because not all of the physical exams for the players involved in the deal had been completed.

He is expected to be introduced during a press conference Wednesday and will be practicing with his new teammates soon enough. And Lee believes his impact will be felt soon after that.

“When I think about this Celtics team in the past, they make winning plays,” Lee said. “And for the lack of a better term, they don’t shrink in the moment. I think Jrue is that same type of guy who has a lot of confidence in himself, a tremendous teammate that’s going to bring those other guys along with him and is not afraid to speak up and will impart some wisdom on everybody.”

Holiday is well-rounded but truly known for disrupting opponents’ schemes. He is a five-time All-Defense selection, including a first-team nod last year. That’s valuable on any team, but seems especially important for a Celtics squad that no longer has Marcus Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year who was traded to Memphis in June.

Coaches sometimes refer to players such as Holiday as the quarterback of the defense, but Lee chose a more physical comparison.

“I just think of him as a middle linebacker or safety,” he said, “because he has such great instincts to be able to make plays where you say ‘Wow,’ where it might not have been the coverage, but Jrue just made a play, because he’s smart and has great instincts.

“He can guard a lot of positions. There were games where I saw him guard a guy like Steph Curry, or a guy like Jayson [Tatum] or Jaylen [Brown] on the wing, and all of a sudden you could throw him onto a Julius Randle one day. So having that option of a really strong, steady guard is really helpful.”

Offensively, Lee said, Holiday takes pride in being a facilitator. That should be helpful on a roster that is overflowing with scorers.

“He believes the ball has energy,” Lee said. “If he can make this pass or work on his spacing to give them an opportunity to play isolation basketball, or we’ve changed this side of the floor a few times, that’s what really brings him joy. It brings him joy to see other guys succeed, which is really special.”

Holiday, of course, needed little time to find a rhythm with the Bucks after joining them three seasons ago. Milwaukee went on to win the NBA title. There are no guarantees that this year will unfold similarly in Boston, but Lee believes it would be a mistake to count Holiday out.

“I do know what he’s kind of cut from,” he said.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.