Days lost to injury up across MLB, with Red Sox seventh-hardest hit in 2023

NEW YORK — The 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers lost the most days of players on the injured list this season at 2,465, while the San Francisco Giants had the most placements at 46.

The number of days lost on the injured list rose 6.1 percent to 44,461 from 41,916, in the season that ended Sunday, but placements dropped 0.7 percent to 848 from 854. There were 983 placements for 43,513 lost days in 2021, the first full season following a schedule curtailed to 60 games because of the pandemic.

The Dodgers had 33 placements, sixth behind the Giants, the Los Angeles Angels (42), Minnesota (39), and Cincinnati and the New York Yankees (38 each). Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was sidelined the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was among 12 Dodgers to finish on the 60-day IL, 10 of them pitchers.