EMass field hockey: A junior achiever for Franklin, Emily Carney headlines Players of the Week

Sydney Bouchie, Rockport — The senior scored two goals and an assist in the Vikings’ 5-0 nonleague shutout of Greater Lowell on Monday.

Danielle Bowers, Reading — The sophomore scored the winner for the No. 3 Rockets in a 1-0 win over previously-unbeaten Winchester Thursday.

Emily Carney, Franklin ― The junior had a stellar week, committing to Fairfield and finding the back of the net often for the No. 8 Panthers, including a four-goal game against North Attleborough Wednesday.