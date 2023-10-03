EMass field hockey: A junior achiever for Franklin, Emily Carney headlines Players of the Week

Sydney Bouchie, Rockport — The senior scored two goals and an assist in the Vikings’ 5-0 nonleague shutout of Greater Lowell on Monday.
Danielle Bowers, Reading — The sophomore scored the winner for the No. 3 Rockets in a 1-0 win over previously-unbeaten Winchester Thursday.
Emily Carney, Franklin ― The junior had a stellar week, committing to Fairfield and finding the back of the net often for the No. 8 Panthers, including a four-goal game against North Attleborough Wednesday.
Kate Harrison, Chelmsford — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 Merrimack Valley Conference shutout against Haverhill on Friday.
Ava Meehan, Bishop Feehan — In back-to-back games, the senior scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over St. Mary’s for the No. 10 Shamrocks and then had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over No. 20 Needham.
Advertisement
Ella O’Neill, Hingham — In one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups, the sophomore scored twice as No. 12 Hingham defeated Cohasset, 4-0.
Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.