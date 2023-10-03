scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HS FIELD HOCKEY: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass field hockey: A junior achiever for Franklin, Emily Carney headlines Players of the Week

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated October 3, 2023, 40 minutes ago
Emily Carney (left) has helped propel Franklin to a 6-0-1 start. FranklinÕs Kaitlyn Carney, left, and Emily Carney, right, sandwich WalpoleÕs Caroline Whelan near the sideline in the first half.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Sydney Bouchie, Rockport — The senior scored two goals and an assist in the Vikings’ 5-0 nonleague shutout of Greater Lowell on Monday.

Danielle Bowers, Reading — The sophomore scored the winner for the No. 3 Rockets in a 1-0 win over previously-unbeaten Winchester Thursday.

Emily Carney, Franklin ― The junior had a stellar week, committing to Fairfield and finding the back of the net often for the No. 8 Panthers, including a four-goal game against North Attleborough Wednesday.

Kate Harrison, Chelmsford — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 Merrimack Valley Conference shutout against Haverhill on Friday.

Ava Meehan, Bishop Feehan — In back-to-back games, the senior scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over St. Mary’s for the No. 10 Shamrocks and then had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over No. 20 Needham.

Ella O’Neill, Hingham — In one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups, the sophomore scored twice as No. 12 Hingham defeated Cohasset, 4-0.



Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

