EMass field hockey: Walpole sticks to No. 1 spot in the Globe’s Top 20

Walpole was dealt it first loss, 1-0, to two-time defending Division 4 champion Uxbridge in a Saturday showdown, the 61st straight victory for the Central power. But the Porkers (8-1) retain the top ranking in the Globe’s Top 20 field hockey poll over unbeaten Watertown (9-0) based on strength of schedule. Walpole is ranked No. 1 in the MIAA’s Divison 1 Power Ratings (4.2869), which leads all divisions, including Watertown (3.9100) in Division 3. Watertown’s Middlesex League matchup Friday afternoon at Victory Field will be a statement game for both sides.

Reading (10-0), first in the Division 2 Power Ratings, leaps to third. Steady Sandwich is fourth, while No. 5 Manchester Essex’s roll through the tough Cape Ann continues, moving the Hornets to fifth. Andover, Winchester, Franklin, Central Catholic and Bishop Feehan are incredibly tight in the later part of the top 10.