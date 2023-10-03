Fifteen years removed from its inaugural season, Central Catholic has emerged as a force in field hockey

This season, with 18 varsity players, home and away kits, and an MVC-leading 6-1-0 record, the Raiders have emerged as a force, ranked ninth in this week’s Globe Top 20 and sixth in the MIAA Division I Power Rankings.

In its first season as a varsity program 15 years ago, the Central Catholic field hockey team could only afford one set of uniforms. The Raiders played 13 games, all against Merrimack Valley Conference foes.

“We can’t use the excuse that we’re a new program now. We’re more developed. People should know about us,” said two-time captain Bella Angluin, a senior midfielder. “We want to put our name on the board.”

Advertisement

Last fall, a 10-7-2 finished ended with a 3-2 overtime loss to Doherty in the first round of the Division 1 tournament — an impressive feat considering five of its starters were sophomores, including goalie Ava Perotta. The Raiders, more interested in building a legacy of confidence and athleticism than winning it all, took the season day-by-day and game-by-game.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

In the first seven games in 2022, Central was 4-3. But a veteran squad steered by six seniors and seven juniors has outscored the first seven foes 23-9 this season.

“My motto last year was, ‘We’re right there, we’re right there, we’re right there,’” said coach Josselyn Wilson, who has been with the program since the inaugural 13-game season.

“Last year wasn’t negative for us at all; it was growing and gaining experience and fighting until the end . . . We haven’t forgotten about last year, and we’re just trying to put all the pieces together.”

“ ‘We’ve been playing together and working together. We’ve had that experience for the last couple of years, and it’s . . . showing in our record right now.’ Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic field hockey senior captain

Central Catholic captain Kerri Finneran, firing on net during a recent home game against North Andover, has compiled 10 goals and 6 assists for the No. 9 Raiders in their 6-1 start. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Ten starters returned, headlined by Angluin and fellow two-time captains Kerri Finneran and Rianna Lembo, who made an assertive return to the bench in August after being sidelined last fall with anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, and meniscus tears. Finneran (10 goals, 6 assists), Lembo (5 goals, 3 assists), and Angluin (3 assists) have been been the catalysts on offense.

Advertisement

Perrotta (1.16 goals allowed average) is back in net, with two shutouts in seven games.

Central Catholic's Rianna Lembo (left), back in action after being sidelined last fall with left anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, and meniscus tears, has chipped in five goals and three assists for the Raiders. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

“Last year helped us to develop those skills to work together,” said Finneran, a junior midfielder. “We’ve been playing together and working together. We’ve had that experience for the last couple of years, and it’s . . . showing in our record right now.”

Despite the fast start, Wilson’s motto for the team has remained the same; patience and perseverance — two traits that characterized the Raiders last fall — are still at the forefront of each player’s mind.

“One game and one action doesn’t define who we are as players or as a team,” said Lembo, said. “If you make one mistake or the team loses a game, that doesn’t determine how the rest of our season is going to go, and it doesn’t mean that you can’t do well the next time.”

It’s still early, and with 10 games over the next three weeks, the Raiders have a busy October ahead, but their hopes for the last half of the season are high.

“Before, it was all about growth and growing the game and making a name for ourselves. We’ve been competitive, we want to remain competitive,” Wilson said. “This is Team 15 — let’s go out there and do something with it.”

Advertisement

Free hits

▪ In the first two releases of the MIAA Power Ratings, Walpole (8-1), despite a 1-0 loss to Division 4 juggernaut Uxbridge Saturday, topped the Division 1 rankings with a 4.2689 rating. With a 3-0 victory over Danvers on Monday, Andover (3.3716) jumped to No. 2, with Wachusett Regional (3.3590) at No. 3

In Division 2, Reading (10-0) was No. 1 with a 3.9083 rating, Norwood (3.1633) second and Hingham (2.8244) third. Not surprisingly, Watertown (3.9100) was ranked first in Division 3, having shut out every foe, 7-0, this season. Newburyport (3.3268) was second, marking the program’s highest-ever rating. Sandwich (3.2030) followed in third.

Division 4 had one of the biggest fluctuations between Friday’s initial rankings and Tuesday’s. Uxbridge, the two-time defending Division 4 champs, earned Friday’s top ranking. But even with its narrow win over Walpole Saturday, the Spartans were knocked to second in Tuesday’s release by Monomoy (6-0-2). The two are separated by a tight 0.0307 margin in the ratings (2.7987 to 2.7680).

▪ In the annals of Massachusetts high school field hockey, it is rare to say anyone is ahead of Watertown in an unbeaten streak tally. However, Uxbridge has gone undefeated in 61 games, with Watertown just two games behind at 59. Watertown is owner of the nation’s longest unbeaten streak — 184, which ended in September 2017. According to the most extensive high school field hockey statistic database, Top of the Circle.net, 37-year coach Eileen Donahue currently sits seventh in career victories with 743.

Advertisement

Games to watch

Thursday, Danvers at Swampscott, 4:30 p.m. — The Big Blue (5-3-0) looks to even the score against their Northeastern Conference rival after No. 11 Danvers prevailed, 1-0, on Sept. 28.

Friday, Dover-Sherborn at Norwood, 4 p.m. — The No. 17 Mustangs (9-1-0) have allowed just five goals through 10 games, but No. 15 D-S (6-1-1) is averaging three goals per game.

Friday, Reading at Watertown, 4:15 p.m. — The Middlesex League division leaders clash at Victory Field: No. 2 Watertown (9-0) has outscored foes 63-0. Reading is impressive too, with a 47-2 margin.

Friday, Falmouth at Monomoy, 4 p.m. — Following a 2-1 win on Sept. 20, No. 18 Monomoy (6-0-3) hopes to notch another victory against its Cape & Islands rival.

Monday, Gloucester at Central Catholic, 11:15 a.m. — No. 9 Central (6-1-0) looks unstoppable, but the Fishermen (6-1-1) haven’t lost a contest since losing to Swampscott Sept. 5 by one goal.

Correspondent Kat Cornetta contributed to this story.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her @juliacyohe.