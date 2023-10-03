Jimmy Fund chairman Larry Lucchino issues statement lauding Tim Wakefield’s contributions

Worcester Red Sox principal owner Larry Lucchino, the chairman of the Jimmy Fund and former Red Sox team president, offered a reflection on the late Tim Wakefield Tuesday.

“My sentiments are of sadness, for this great and good man was taken far too soon,” Lucchino said in a statement. “But they are also of anger, as they are whenever an innocent person is struck by a form of cancer. We have come so very far in the treatment of cancers, and this crushing news brings into stark relief — yet again — that we have miles to go.

“The Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have truly lost a champion. Tim’s relentless dedication to our pediatric and adult patients and their families was immeasurable. He was an advocate for the mission to defy cancer on and off the field through fundraising, visiting patients, and bringing awareness to this horrific disease. He was a hero, both on and off the field. The entire Dana-Farber and Jimmy Fund community mourn his loss.