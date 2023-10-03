Matthew Poitras, Mason Lohrei continue to impress for the Bruins in preseason loss

The Caps moved to a 4-3 lead with only 43 seconds gone in the third, with longtime defenseman John Carlson nailing in a one-time slapper on a power play.

The Bruins, now 1-2-2 in the exhibition season, forced OT when standout prospect Matthew Poitras knotted it, 4-4, with his second goal of the preseason. Poitras has gone 2-2–4 in his audition and appears to be closing in on a varsity roster spot.

Matthew Phillips scored with 55.4 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Washington Caps to a 5-4 preseason win over the Bruins Tuesday night at the Garden.

Poitras, who began to impress the Boston brass with his play in the Prospects Challenge last month in Buffalo, created something out of next to nothing with his 4-4 equalizer. After collecting a pass near the left wing half-wall, he spun away from veteran Evgeny Kuznetsov and rushed to the net to finish off with a doorstep forehander.

“I think we see the capabilities of what he can do … the creativity and the growth of his game,” coach Jim Montgomery said earlier in the day about the emerging Poitras.

The Bruins potted a pair in the first period, but came out of it with a 3-2 deficit. Connor McMichael, Tom Wilson, and Sonny Milano all beat Linus Ullmark, with the Bruins repeatedly the victim of their own defensive lapses in the back end.

James van Riemsdyk connected first for the Bruins, sniping home a David Pastrnak cross-slot pass off the rush to beat Caps goaltender Darcy Kuemper for the 1-1 equalizer. It was JVR’s first goal for the Black and Gold.

Blue line prospect Mason Lohrei, on a play very similar to the JVR-Pastrnak combination, potted the 2-1 lead at 2:42 with his snap wrister from near the left-wing circle faceoff dot. Redux Looch, aka Milan Lucic, dished a smooth feed through the slot that set up Lohrei for his first goal of the preseason.

Lohrei, 22, has the size (6 feet 5 inches, 211 pounds), the game, and the instincts that could keep him with the varsity.

“He’s done some real good things in the games he’s played,” said Montgomery. “We want him to continue to be assertive defensively and offensively.”

Lucic scored the lone goal in the second period, pulling the Bruins into a 3-3 deadlock at 8:23. The hulking left winger was looking to connect on a pass to Johnny Beecher, only to see the relay deflect off Milano’s stick and elude Kuemper.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.