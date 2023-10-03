Report: Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon will have surgery on torn biceps

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is scheduled to undergo surgery on his torn right biceps Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Per the report, he has been ruled out indefinitely.
Judon suffered the injury late in New England’s 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, while trying to tackle running back Deuce Vaughn. Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez left earlier in the game with a shoulder injury.
Judon, 31, has played in 114 of a possible 118 games across his eight-year NFL career. He leads the Patriots with four sacks on the season.