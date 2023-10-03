Royce Lewis hits two homers as Twins beat Blue Jays, snap 18-game postseason drought

The bigger celebration occurred a few hours later when Jhoan Duran pitched a hitless ninth to close the first victory in the playoffs for the Twins since Oct. 5, 2004. They had the longest postseason losing streak in major North American professional sports. It was the first home win for the Twins in the playoffs since Game 1 of the ALCS in 2002 at the Metrodome.

Lewis hit a two-run shot off Kevin Gausman in the first inning and a leadoff drive in the third, sending the home dugout and the sellout Target Field crowd into a frenzy.

MINNEAPOLIS — Royce Lewis smashed Minnesota’s 18-game postseason losing streak into the seats, homering in each of his first two at-bats to carry the Twins to a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of their AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday.

Lewis was a 3-year-old then. He’s the type of big-time player — with five grand slams in 70 career games — that could lead the Twins on an actual postseason run instead of just hanging a division title banner and leaving the party after three or four days.

Pablo López also delivered a strong playoff debut for Minnesota, permitting one run and five hits in 5⅔ innings. He wore a Johan Santana jersey to the ballpark, a nod to not only his Venezuelan boyhood hero but the last Twins pitcher to win a postseason game.

Gausman’s day for the Blue Jays was more bumpy, finishing four innings with three hits and three walks. The righthander frequently asked for a new ball early in his outing and had trouble at one point with the wireless PitchCom device that is used to prevent sign stealing. Gausman had only one start shorter than this in 2023, when he logged 3⅓ innings on May 4.

Game 2 is Wednesday afternoon, with Sonny Gray opposing Toronto’s José Berríos. Game 3 would be Thursday, with the entire series in Minnesota under MLB’s postseason format.

The Blue Jays finally got on the board when Kevin Kiermaier’s two-out single drove in Bo Bichette in the sixth, but they left nine runners on base. They carried their own October angst into this series, having not won a postseason game since the 2016 ALCS.

Lewis returned from a left hamstring strain that kept him out for the last two weeks. He became the third player in MLB history to hit home runs in each of his first two career postseason plate appearances, following Evan Longoria for the Rays in 2008 and Gary Gaetti for the Twins in 1987.