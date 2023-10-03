Russ Francis’s plane lost power before crash, according to federal investigator

“The engine apparently lost power,” National Transportation Safety Board investigator Todd Gunther said at a briefing Tuesday. “The pilot, or pilots in this case, turned back toward the runway.”

Francis, 70, and Richard McSpadden , 63, had just taken off from the Lake Placid (N.Y.) Airport on Sunday afternoon in a single-engine Cessna 177 when the plane encountered trouble. The plane, which has two steering columns, had turned around in an attempt to land, officials said.

The small plane crash that killed former Patriots tight end Russ Francis and another man at an Adirondack Mountains airport occurred after the craft’s engine apparently lost power, a federal investigator said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Gunther said the plane hit a berm at the end of the runway and fell about 30 feet into a ravine, according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.

Multiple witnesses told investigators that the pilots called over the radio to say they had a problem and were returning to the airport, Gunther said.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Two planes were involved in a planned scenic photoshoot of the 1976 Cessna that Francis and McSpadden were flying. The photographer’s plane took off first, followed by the Cessna, according to the newspaper.

Francis was a Patriots first-round draft pick in 1975 and played for New England until 1980. He was named to the Pro Bowl three straight seasons from 1977-79. He joined the 49ers in 1982 and was part of the 1984 team that beat Miami in the Super Bowl. He returned to New England in 1987 and retired the year after.

Francis was a veteran pilot and president of Lake Placid Airways, which runs charter and scenic flights.

Gunther said the investigative team will be working in Lake Placid until Friday as they gather material for a preliminary report on the crash. A subsequent final factual report will include analysis and a probable cause for the crash.

Advertisement

Lions’ Williams returns

After serving a four-game suspension for gambling, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is fired up to get his season started when Detroit hosts the Panthers on Sunday.

While the coaches have not said if he will be active, Williams expects to play.

“I feel like I would. I was suited up today,” Williams said after Tuesday’s padded practice.

The 22-year-old Williams was able to return to practice this week, two weeks earlier than expected, after the NFL revised its gambling policy last week. The league reinstated three players, including Williams, who previously received six–game suspensions.

“The whole time I was staying in shape, I was catching. I was doing those things to where when I get back I’ll be ready,” Williams said. “I guess that happened. I’m ready for it now. I just have to tune up some small little things and I’ll be ready to go.”

He was not allowed any contact with the team during the suspension, but he caught 100 balls a day using a JUGS machine at his home. He also worked out twice a day. He said his worst day was watching his team open the season at Kansas City while he was at home.

Williams doesn’t expect it will take much time to get back in synch with quarterback Jared Goff.

“We had time at camp. We just had some time today. After practice we did stuff, whatever he thinks is good, we need,” Williams said. “So I don’t think it will take a lot of time. It will be good work when we get going.”

Advertisement

Steelers get physical

Mike Tomlin believes the Steelers’ lack of physicality in a one-sided loss to the Texans is nothing a padded practice can’t fix.

Less than 48 hours after promising “changes” in the immediate aftermath of a 30-6 demolition, Tomlin struck a different chord on Tuesday.

The changes — if any — ahead of Sunday’s visit from AFC North rival Baltimore (3-1) will be subtle, and they won’t include tinkering with who is calling the plays for an offense that has managed all of four touchdowns through four games and is last in the NFL in first downs.

Asked specifically if he was going to shift play-calling responsibilities away from embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada, Tomlin responded simply, “At this juncture, no.”

Instead, Tomlin stressed the need to put the pads on during practice, something the staff chose not to do over the past two weeks following prime-time games, one of which included a return trip home from Las Vegas that was interrupted by an unexpected layover in Kansas City because of a mechanical issue with the club’s charter plane.

Tomlin believes the lack of padded practices forced the Steelers to need time to “warm up” to the game on Sunday. The Texans didn’t have that problem, rolling up 451 yards while manhandling the Steelers for long stretches.

“The physicality component of it needs to be nonnegotiable,” Tomlin said. “That’s just how we function. That’s Pittsburgh Steelers football.”