Stoughton’s Fred Richard helps US capture bronze medal in men’s team event at world gymnastics championships

ANTWERP — The United States men’s program took a significant step forward by earning its first bronze at a world championships or Olympics since 2014.

The five-man team of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Khoi Young, Yul Moldauer and Fred Richard finished at 252.428 in the team finals at the 2023 world championships on Tuesday.

The Americans avoided major mistakes early and then showed considerable growth late. Needing to put together a solid set on high bar in the final event, Young, Juda and Richard came through with nervy performances.