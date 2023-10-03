Team USA hasn’t had a repeat Ryder Cup captain since 1949. Could Tiger Woods be next?

A year ago, Tiger Woods was thought to be the logical choice for Bethpage Black, especially when Phil Mickelson effectively lost his chance as a chief recruiter for Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

As for the Americans, might they consider their own back-to-back captain?

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Team Europe already has voiced its preference that it would like to see Luke Donald return as captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. If that’s the choice, he would be the first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher in 1991, 1993, and 1995.

Woods also was seen as a viable option for Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027. The question to consider as the US Ryder Cup committee starts to meet is whether Woods would be interested in both.

Ben Hogan in 1947 and 1949 was the only American to be captain two times in a row.

Discussions aren’t expected to start until later this year at the earliest — US captains typically are announced around February.

The six-member committee that decides the next Ryder Cup captain comprises Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, along with the PGA president John Lindert and vice president Don Rea and CEO Seth Waugh.

The other part of the equation for the American crew is opening doors for future captains. The idea behind the Ryder Cup task force that was formed after the 2014 matches was to build some continuity among the US teams. Instead, it has become a closed shop.

Johnson was a relative newcomer to the US leadership as the captain. He had been an assistant four times in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

Steve Stricker has been part of every US team as a captain or an assistant since 2014 (the two times he was captain, his US team won, 19-11, in the Presidents Cup and 19-9 in the Ryder Cup). Davis Love III never seems to be left home. Ditto for Fred Couples and Jim Furyk.

The key is to see whom Furyk, the 2018 Ryder Cup captain and now the Presidents Cup captain for 2024 in Montreal, selects as his assistants for next year.

Stewart Cink was a first-time assistant at Marco Simone. Matt Kuchar and David Duval were assistants in Paris in 2018, though neither was invited back.

Former PGA champion David Toms was overlooked as a Ryder Cup captain, just like another PGA champion, Larry Nelson, was before him. Toms, however, has never been an assistant at either of the cups, leading to speculation that he’s not part of the club.

SCHEDULING

One question that was sure to arise if the Americans did not win the Ryder Cup was whether all the time off led to too much rust. Max Homa and Thomas played the Fortinet Championship two weeks earlier, while Brooks Koepka had a LIV Golf event the week before.

Everyone else last played Aug. 26 in the Tour Championship. That was the longest layoff since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. Before that, the season lasted into late October and it wasn’t an issue finding somewhere to play.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

“If you asked us when we would like to play the Ryder Cup relative to our schedule, I think we would probably say give us a week after the Tour Championship — or two weeks after — and then go, instead of five,” Jordan Spieth said.

It’s unlikely the Tour Championship would move into the middle of September because the whole idea was to have it finished before the football season got started.

For Europe, they all played at least in one of three tournaments in Ireland, England, and France leading up to the matches. All 12 were at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship, and seven of them finished among the top 10.

“They were playing really good golf, and then they carried it right into here,” Spieth said.