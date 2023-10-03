This year, Jayson Megna hopes to call Boston his year-round home by sticking with the Bruins

Some seven years ago, Megna and his wife, Taylor, bought a home in South Boston. She grew up in Easton, with her father being the Jim Craig. He was born in Fort Lauderdale, spent much of his childhood outside Chicago, and eventually played two years (2007-’09) at Tabor Academy in Marion. Wherever Jayson’s career, they figured Boston was the place they wanted to be.

Jayson Megna , hoping to crack the Bruins lineup at age 33, has been here before and has the receipts to prove it. In fact, each receipt has been signed by veteran Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk , who, if things go Megna’s way, possibly could be his linemate one day soon.

Advertisement

“I’d always come back in the summer, and skate with these guys,” said Megna, who centered the Bruins’ fourth line Tuesday night against the Caps in an exhibition tuneup at the Garden. “Obviously, it’s been nice to see some familiar faces in the locker room. It was a place I could always see myself playing — great tradition, history. When the opportunity came, I was really excited.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

DeBrusk, now about to begin his seventh season as a Boston resident, has rented the Megnas’ place for his last six years here in the Hub of Hockey. But now the Megnas are back — ideally to say, they hope — and DeBrusk had to find a new place to hang his hat.

“Yep, kicked him out,” kidded Megna. “A great tenant, by the way, 10 out of 10.”

Meanwhile, Megna hopes the stop here serves as an end to what has been his rather nomadic career. A pro since leaving after his one season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the spring of 2012, he has played for five NHL teams, most recently the Ducks, and has totaled some 600 professional games, albeit nearly two-thirds of those for a handful of AHL teams.

Advertisement

The Bruins, in need of help at center now that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have retired, in July signed Megna to a two-year deal that carries a $400,000 guarantee if he spends the season in the minors. It’s the kind of deal Megna has signed a few times in the past, once in Washington and three times in Colorado, when the Caps and Avs sufficiently were enticed by his speed and playmaking ability to offer him a decent wage to be a competent reserve. In emergency, break glass, call up Megna from the minors.

“He’s someone that can play with speed, someone that can win draws,” noted coach Jim Montgomery, who slotted Megna between prospect Trevor Kuntar and veteran Danton Heinen against the Caps. “It’s more of situation where he’s getting the ice time (vs. the Caps) that he’d get if he’s able to make the team. He’s just being put in situations to see how he handles that. Most of his career has been in the minors, playing a lot of minutes, so it’s a big difference playing 17 minutes and going down to playing 11.”

Montgomery has intimate knowledge of the role. He played 12 pro seasons after starring at the University of Maine. He totaled 122 NHL games for five different clubs and toiled 572 games in the minors.

“I think the hardest part is relishing your role and knowing how important those minutes are to the team,” said Montgomery, musing over what’s needed for a player like Megna to adapt. “I think the older you get, the easier it is to understand how important that is to the team. Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be Larry Bird. Everybody wants to be MJ. Everybody wants to be on the ice for the final minute. But to be able to build the team and understand your value is something that’s a learned art throughout your career.”

Advertisement

Megna entered the night still in search of his first preseason point after appearing in two previous exhibition games. He most likely will be a Providence Bruin when the season starts, but he knows the drill: play to the whistle, keep hoping for a chance for permanent residence on the varsity.

“I consider myself to be a 200-foot player who skates pretty well,” he said. “I think if I can slot it and be sort of that utility knife, play center or wing, or whatever the team may need … overall, I tend to focus less on points and more on wins. I think that style is how this team wants to play. I think that bodes well for me. If I can be strong and find an identity on [penalty kills] and faceoffs, that helps me try to win a job here.”

Team preparations deemed enough

According to Montgomery, the Bruins considered packing up over the weekend and heading to an out-of-town location for a team-building exercise ahead of Wednesday’s season opener here vs. the Blackhawks.

Advertisement

“Thought about it,” he said, “but we just didn’t think it fit our schedule.”

Following the final exhibition tuneup Thursday in Manhattan, the Bruins will have a five-day window leading up to the season-opening puck drop. They’re expected to practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday, take Sunday off, then have their final two workouts Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s workout will be incorporated as part of Media Day festivities at the Garden.

The Bruins have gone away in the past, including a trip to Lake Placid, for a couple of days of preseason team bonding.

Lysell sent to Providence

Late in the afternoon, the Bruins announced seven more roster moves, including assigning first-round pick Fabian Lysell to AHL Providence, along with defenseman Mike Callahan.

Lysell, a forward who was the 21st pick in the ‘21 draft, came up 0-0–0 in two exhibition appearances.

“I think Lysell’s had moments where he’s been good and moments where he’s struggled,” noted Montgomery. “He’s drafted to be a skilled offensive player, and in order to be a skilled offensive player, you have to produce. And we haven’t seen production yet.”

Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Anthony Richard, ex-Harvard blue liner Reilly Walsh and Parker Wotherspoon all were placed on waivers. Most, if not all, are likely to be assigned to Providence.

More cuts coming Wednesday

Some of the participants in the “B” group were handed their tickets out of town — be it to Providence or points unknown — early Tuesday afternoon. A couple of those who were handed their pink slips were spotted in the 80 Guest St. garage, lugging equipment bags and sticks to their cars.

Advertisement

The club is expected to announce the latest cuts on Wednesday, prior to the Thursday morning tuneup at Warrior ahead of the flight to New York.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.