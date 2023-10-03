Tom Brady was reportedly paid $55 million by Sam Bankman-Fried for FTX advertising

According to Lewis, Bankman-Fried paid athletes extraordinary sums of money in return for advertising and endorsements. Brady, who appeared in multiple commercials pitching FTX between 2021 and 2022, received the largest share.

During Sunday’s episode of “ 60 Minutes ” on CBS, author Michael Lewis discussed his book about Bankman-Fried titled “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon.”

Ahead of the trial of former FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried — who faces seven federal indictments pertaining to fraud and money laundering — Tom Brady’s name was once again front and center in the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency scandal that emerged in late 2022.

Advertisement

“He paid Tom Brady $55 million for 20 hours [of work] a year for three years,” Lewis said on “60 Minutes.”

Lewis noted that Warriors guard Stephen Curry was paid $35 million for a similar arrangement.

“It’s breathtaking, what’s on that list,” Lewis said of the FTX internal marketing document he says he saw.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Lewis speculated that Brady had a good relationship with Bankman-Fried, despite their apparent differences.

“Tom Brady I think adored him,” Lewis said. “I think Tom Brady thought he was a really interesting person. I think he liked to hear what he had to say.”

“It was funny to watch that interaction,” Lewis said of Brady and Bankman-Fried, the latter who he described as not being a “big sports person.”

After Bankman-Fried was accused of being a fraud and FTX collapsed, Brady was “crushed” by the news, Lewis said.

“I think as time has gone by,” Lewis added, “and [Brady’s] ceased to get a really good explanation about what’s happened — I think he’s just like, ‘He tricked me. I’m angry. I don’t wanna have anything to do with it anymore.’”

Brady is among several celebrities who are the subject of a class-action lawsuit filed in Florida in Dec. 2022, accusing the group — a list that includes Brady, his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry David, and others — of not performing “any due diligence prior to marketing these FTX products to the public,” per a New York Times report in July.

Advertisement

The earlier Times report also differed from Lewis’s account, noting that FTX paid Brady $30 million, “a deal that consisted almost entirely of FTX stock.” Bündchen reportedly received $18 million in FTX stock, a commodity that is now essentially worthless following the revelations about the cryptocurrency exchange.

Bankman-Fried’s trial gets underway in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Tuesday, and the 31-year-old could face a maximum sentence of 110 years in prison.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.