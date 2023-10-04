Adam Mansbach takes on the tiki torch-bearing faction of white supremacists in ‘The Golem of Brooklyn’

“Neo-Nazis Gloat as Florida Becomes a Magnet for Hate,” ran a Rolling Stone headline in mid-September. The article followed disturbing news footage of a group of uniformed demonstrators saluting “Sieg Heil!” on a highway overpass near Disney World.

We’ve been so inundated with attacks on various identity groups in recent years that we’ve grown inured. Turn the other cheek, and all that. But what’s wrong with a little revenge fantasy every now and then?

In his latest burlesque, the writer Adam Mansbach takes on the white supremacists who brought us Charlottesville, tiki torches, and matching golf shirts and bandana masks. “The Golem of Brooklyn” resurrects an age-old Jewish legend — that of the enormous man of clay brought to life during times of distress — for the TikTok age.

Traditionally, the Golem is summoned by an act of rabbinical mysticism. But Len Bronstein is a mere high school art teacher with a stoner mentality and a giant pile of clay that he’s procured, one five-pound brick at a time, from the school’s storeroom.

After a burst of inspiration leads Len to sculpt an imperfect golem — he hadn’t really thought about how the creature’s legs would fuse to its hips, which resulted in “a pronounced limp, perhaps even a dysplasia” — he is alarmed to find that his 10-foot, 400-pound creation has become animate.

Unlike The Golem, Len doesn’t speak Yiddish. Before rushing out to find an interpreter, he sits the giant in front of his TV screen and hits “play” on an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Thus does our Golem learn to speak English through an improbable instructor, the all-time crank Larry David.

Mansbach, best known for his irreverent, best-selling “children’s” book “Go the F**k to Sleep,” is also the author of several novels (beginning with “Angry Black White Boy” in 2005), co-author (with Alan Zweibel and Dave Barry) of 2019′s “A Field Guide to the Jewish People,” and the screenwriter behind “Barry,” a 2016 “retrofitting” of Barack Obama’s somewhat mysterious two years completing his undergraduate degree at Columbia University. He’s clearly comfortable with flights of fancy.

“The Golem of Brooklyn” is certainly that. Len enlists Miriam Apfelbaum, an estranged member of a Hasidic family who is immediately intrigued by the prospect of a real-life golem.

How much of her childhood, she wonders, had she whiled away dreaming of unleashing a golem to tear “a hole in the invisible bubble that enclosed the world of the Sassov Hasidim” she’d grown up with, smashing windows and hurling buses — “a one-man liberation army wreaking so much havoc that Miri could just stroll her little gay ass out of there”?

And so Len, Miri, and The Golem (one of the book’s running gags is that they call the beast, unfailingly, “The Golem”) embark on a cross-country excursion headed in the direction of a “Jews will not replace us” rally dubbed Save Our History’s Future. To what end, they’re not at all sure.

Stopping to eat at a restaurant called the Old Kounty Diner somewhere in West Virginia — “They love unnecessary K’s out here,” Len observes — they argue over the consequences of introducing the oversize humanoid hulking in the back seat of their purloined SUV to the tiki-torch throng in Wagner (pronounced with a V?), Ky.

“I don’t want any more death,” Miri says. “But what good is a golem if nobody knows he exists? And after all these thousands of years, who’s even heard of golems? Just Jews, right? Maybe it’s time to change that.”

Like their SUV under the weight of the title character, “The Golem of Brooklyn” bumps along on overloaded shock absorbers. Mansbach makes a few detours — there are encounters with Swedish scam artists, a survivalist uncle, and vicious cops, none of which end up any place in particular. There are also several rest stops offering memorials to episodes in Jewish history, and a welcome elaboration of the Judaic concept of “tikkun olam” — repairing the world.

But it’s the set piece at the rally in Wagner that will make you glad Mansbach has brought “The Golem of Brooklyn” to life.

“Mysterious vigilante is trending,” reports Miri, studying her phone as the avengers point their SUV back toward Brooklyn. “The footage of him flipping the car has gotten more than six million views.”

“Six million wasn’t enough,” replies Len, ever the dark humorist.

It’s the kind of revenge fantasy that could get your book banned in Florida.

THE GOLEM OF BROOKLYN: A Novel

By Adam Mansbach

One World, 272 pp., $18

James Sullivan is the author of five books. He can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.