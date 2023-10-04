Patrick Stewart memoir recalls ‘Next Generation’ dust-up

But Stewart had a rocky beginning with his castmates, even storming off the set at one point in the show’s first season, irked by what he viewed as a lack of professionalism, according to excerpts in The Hollywood Reporter from his new autobiography, “Making It So: A Memoir.”

Patrick Stewart’s portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” became one of the signature roles of his long and distinguished career.

Stewart had cut his teeth on the British stage, and was not accustomed to the more freewheeling atmosphere on the set of a TV series. When costars like Jonathan Frakes, Denise Crosby, and Brent Spiner “would tease him or ad-lib a joke or laugh when they flubbed their lines, it would low-key infuriate him,” according to THR.

In “Making It So,” Stewart, 83, acknowledges that he “could be a severe bastard.”

“My experiences at the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre had been intense and serious. … On the ‘TNG’ set, I grew angry with the conduct of my peers, and that’s when I called that meeting in which I lectured the cast for goofing off and responded to Denise Crosby’s ‘We’ve got to have some fun sometimes, Patrick’ comment by saying, ‘We are not here, Denise, to have fun.”

“In retrospect,” Stewart adds, “everyone, me included, finds this story hilarious. But in the moment, when the cast erupted in hysterics at my pompous declaration, I didn’t handle it well. I didn’t enjoy being laughed at. I stormed off the set and into my trailer, slamming the door.”

According to “Making It So,” Spiner and Frakes went to Stewart’s trailer, with Spiner telling him: “People respect you. But I think you misjudged the situation here.”

Writes Stewart: “He and Jonathan acknowledged that yes, there was too much goofing around and that it needed to be dialed back. But they also made it clear how off-putting it was — and not a case study in good leadership — for me to try to resolve the matter by lecturing and scolding the cast. I had failed to read the room, imposing RSC behavior on people accustomed to the ways of episodic television — which was, after all, what we were shooting.”

