‘You feel like you are emitting some of the best sounds on Earth’

On Sunday, they’ll be creating new music together in real time at the Institute of Contemporary Art at a sold-out concert.

To an extraordinary degree, the music performed by the collaborative trio of Arooj Aftab (voice), Vijay Iyer (piano, Fender Rhodes, electronics), and Shahzad Ismaily (electric bass, Moog synthesizer) is created from scratch, entirely in the moment. That includes both their studio album, “Love in Exile,” and the dozens of concerts they’ve performed together, in the United States and abroad, across a range of venues including the Newport Jazz Festival and New York’s Town Hall.

Such music resists categorization, by genre or otherwise. It is sometimes written off as gentle mood music, “designed for relaxed escapism,” as one reviewer put it, by casual or skeptical listeners.

Vijay Iyer, performing at this year's Newport Jazz Festival. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Critics at DownBeat magazine, whose cover Iyer has graced several times, seemed baffled by it. One issued a curt dismissal of “Love in Exile” that was hard not to read as racist. (He was irked at being expected to embrace “Urdu chants,” and all three artists are of South Asian descent.) The lead reviewer was ambivalent, comparing it to Miles Davis’s groundbreaking 1969 fusion album, “In a Silent Way,” both for its tranquility and for its potentially off-putting unfamiliarity. (Curiously, the pop-oriented publications Rolling Stone and Pitchfork were both more receptive to the album, likely owing to Aftab’s album “Vulture Prince,” which earned her a 2021 Grammy nomination as best new artist and whose track “Mohabbat” won that same year for best world music performance.)

Musicians don’t necessarily recognize what the trio is up to either. Iyer, joining Ismaily in an hourlong Zoom interview, recalls chatting with the pianist Micah Thomas after the Town Hall concert the night before. Thomas had been surprised to discover the trio hadn’t been working from repertoire.

“Talking to him at the end of this show was really interesting,” says Iyer, “because our music is being summoned from nothing. We don’t have repertoire, we don’t have a set list. Not only every concert, but every moment of every concert is a step into the unknown. Most people have no idea that that’s what’s happening.”

The Zoom session with Iyer and Ismaily, and a subsequent one with Aftab two weeks later, focused on two questions: how concertgoers should approach their music in order to get the most from it. And, relatedly, what each of the musicians’ two counterparts contributed to the trio.

Shahzad Ismaily, performing at this year's Newport Jazz Festival. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Ismaily jumps in first, setting a tone that was more personal and poetic than focused on his colleagues’ respective music resumes.

“I find Arooj to be quite grounded in her sense of identity, in a way that is more unshakable than mine,” he says. “That’s also what she brings musically. It’s rare to have a singer step back from the microphone and be able to visually and energetically hold their space onstage without singing for a while. And it’s more than just giving room to Vijay and me. It’s also that she’s still present, and is able to not retreat from that presence, and invite the audience towards her to listen alongside of her. And I think that the way she brings that, in addition to her beautiful singing, gives the music this incredible balance and maybe an extra layer of spaciousness.”

As for Iyer, Shahzad observes that " Vijay dives really deep into the microcosmic structure of music.”

“Because Vijay dives deep,” he continues, “the music can move quickly and suddenly, the way a very, very small fish can move in the darkest, lowest ocean, because sonar and other kinds of senses are open. So it means that the music can turn on a dime, and we can all follow that.

Iyer begins by saying that, like that DownBeat reviewer, he was reminded of “In a Silent Way” when listening to the playback of “Love in Exile.” But he was thinking of the spaciousness that Aftab brings to the trio when she steps back and listens, a la Miles Davis in his assorted groups through the years.

“Even when Miles Davis is not playing, the whole ensemble is organizing around the potential of him playing,” Iyer explains. “And that’s what I think we’re both doing, because of the gravity of who she is, how she is among people. And the — like you [Ismaily] said — self-assuredness with which she moves in the world. It lifts everybody up.

He praises the nurturing way in which Ismaily helps guide things working at the foundation of the music, and singles out his “fearless vulnerability” for special praise: “One of the most, to me, majestic things about Shahzad is that he is really going to show you the deepest parts of himself.”

Arooj Aftab, performing at this year's Newport Jazz Festival. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Posed the what-do-the-others-bring question, Aftab starts out by citing how the trio’s musical backgrounds — Ismaily’s experimental rock and studio accomplishments, Iyer’s jazz bona fides and “Plastic Man type of energy,” her own mix of folk singing and the jazz theory she studied at the Berklee College of Music — blend together in the trio. But upon hearing the more poetic responses the men had given, she decides she prefers their more personal approach.

“When I go onstage with these guys, I have no fear, I have no anxiety, I have no question marks,” she says. “It’s like you can do anything, and they’re right there with me. … It’s exhilarating. You feel like you are emitting some of the best sounds on Earth, in that moment, because the synergy between us is so encouraging and strong.”

Iyer, she notes, excels at gathering up details and injecting them into the whole. “He catches all my phrases, he feeds them to Shahzad, and Shahzad will give him the low end from there, and possibly a newer idea. It’s like a relay race. It’s just really, really modular and gorgeous.”

As for how the audience should best absorb what they will witness on Sunday, Ismaily draws a comparison to meditation, suggesting the listeners empty their minds of distractions and focus on the music with the musicians.

Beyond that, they don’t produce much in the way of specific listening tips. The object should be to immerse yourself in the music, and to do so without preconceptions of what genre it is or whether it’s intended for “relaxed escapism.”

“It’s not just all long notes and repeating motifs, we actually do rock out,” Aftab asserts, picking up on something Iyer had said about audiences approaching art in order to see themselves. “This music is going to show you the mirror, and also we will play music. It’s not a drone band. We’re going to show you some really cool stuff. And that combination makes it a good show to see. …

“You know,” she concludes, “I stayed in Boston for four or five years — I feel like [Bostonians] know how to listen to music, especially the ones who are going to the ICA.”