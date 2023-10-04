Home of the Week: Epoxy floor seals the deal. Seekonk contemporary defies tradition.

Year built 2021

Square feet 3,012

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/water Private/public

Taxes $7,744 (2023)

In this modern-style home, the vessel sinks and faucets in the primary suite are the color of cast iron. They sit atop a thin slab of white quartz affixed to a floating black dual vanity. A black cabinet is poised above it all.

It’s this carefully considered use of neutrals that helps lend this home such a sophisticated, modern appeal.

The flooring seals the deal.

It’s clear from the curving driveway, koi pond, rocky planting beds, and segmented siding that this home is far from cookie-cutter.

Advertisement

The glass-panel front door leads to an open area encompassing the living and dining areas and the kitchen. The gleaming epoxy floor that connects it all is visually arresting. It has a smoky appearance in which dark colors intermingle with clouds of gray and white.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

The kitchen is at the center of it all. An island with a sink and storage marks the spot where the working aspect of the kitchen begins. Black cabinets and a stainless steel backsplash, range hood, and stove line the wall behind the island. A word or two about the stove: It’s a JennAir dual fuel, meaning it has gas burners on top and electric convection ovens below. The counters are a black, honed granite. The space has a picture window, a side window, ambient lighting, and a glass door to the side yard.

The backsplash in the kitchen is stainless steel. JOSEPH MOREL JOEPICS.COM/Joseph Morel Photography

Just a few steps away is a secondary kitchen with a sink, microwave, refrigerator, and two levels of cabinets.

The living and dining rooms — which are mirror images of each other with gleaming epoxy floors and plate-glass windows — flank the kitchen. Off the living room, which is in the rear of the house, there is a half bath with a clear vessel sink, epoxy flooring, and a black floating vanity.

Advertisement

There's a vessel sink in the half bath off the living room. JOSEPH MOREL JOEPICS.COM/Joseph Morel Photography

In the only nod to traditional home design, the second floor is the bedroom level. The 225-square-foot primary suite boasts a walk-in closet with custom cabinetry, four windows with black frames, and a door to a balcony overlooking the back of the nearly half-acre lot. The flooring is an engineered hardwood.

The suite’s bath features the dual vanity mentioned earlier. There’s also a walk-in shower with dual heads (one is a rain shower head), glass doors with black hardware, and a porcelain tile surround with a black tile inlay. The flooring in the bathroom itself also is porcelain tile.

The primary suite bath comes with two vessel sinks and a double shower. JOSEPH MOREL JOEPICS.COM/Joseph Morel Photography

The primary suite closet boasts custom cabinetry. JOSEPH MOREL JOEPICS.COM/Joseph Morel Photography

The other bedrooms (132 and 156 square feet) share a full bath with a black vessel sink, a black honed-granite counter, a shower, and porcelain tile flooring.

This floor also houses a laundry room with extensive white cabinetry.

The main full bath has a single vanity with a vessel sink. JOSEPH MOREL JOEPICS.COM/Joseph Morel Photography

The laundry room has full-size machines. JOSEPH MOREL JOEPICS.COM/Joseph Morel Photography

The lower level offers more than 800 square feet of finished living space with painted concrete flooring. A portion is set aside for utilities.

The basement is finished and divided into rooms. JOSEPH MOREL JOEPICS.COM/Joseph Morel Photography

The home comes with an attached two-car garage, a ductless mini-split system for heating and cooling, and radiant heat flooring.

Edward S. Kazarian of Patriot Realty Group in Providence has the listing.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.

Advertisement

















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.