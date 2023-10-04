Mass., RI, Conn. team up to speed development of wind farms

The top energy officials in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, agreeing to work together as the states solicit bids from offshore wind developers. While the three states have teamed up before to seek transmission funding from the federal government, this step toward a multistate bid for wind power contracts represents the first agreement of its kind in the country.

Governor Maura Healey was expected to announce the new partnership during a speech on Wednesday morning at the Hynes Convention Center, where she spoke at the American Clean Power Association’s Offshore Windpower Conference .

After watching several offshore wind proposals run aground because of financing issues, three New England governors have decided to join forces with the hopes of seeing more success in the next round of bids.

The hope is that by teaming up, the three states can leverage their collective buying power to encourage developers to propose larger wind farms, and possibly at lower costs than they would if bidding separately for each state, possibly increasing efficiencies and maximizing benefits for electric ratepayers. The states are also essentially laying down their arms in their competition with each other for industry jobs. Healey, in her prepared remarks, said the governors can take advantage of economic development opportunities in each particular state, to allow developers to pick the best places to plan their supply chains.

The Healey administration has opened a solicitation for up to 3,600 megawatts, which amounts to about 25 percent of Massachusetts’ electricity needs. Bids are due in January. Similar solicitations are planned in Connecticut and Rhode Island, which are each seeking 1,200 megawatts. Combined, the three states could work together to seek and procure up to 6,000 megawatts of offshore wind power. The MOU allows developers to submit their bids to one or two states, instead of all three.

Construction on two major wind farms recently began in the waters south of New England: Vineyard Wind, to provide 800 megawatts to Massachusetts, and South Fork Wind, to send 130 megawatts to customers in Long Island, N.Y. Contracts for those projects were in place well before interest rate hikes and the Russian invasion of Ukraine helped drive up construction costs across the industry in 2022, which prompted several subsequent wind farm projects to be put on hold.

For example, energy developer Avangrid on Monday announced it was terminating its agreement with Connecticut’s electric utilities to buy power from its proposed Park City Wind, taking 804 megawatts off the board for now. Park City was the third major offshore wind project in New England to suffer this fate.

Avangrid, a partner in Vineyard Wind, this summer scuttled its utility contracts to build Commonwealth Wind, which would have brought 1,200 megawatts to Massachusetts. And the partnership behind the SouthCoast Wind project, which was to provide another 1,200 megawatts for Massachusetts, just did the same.

For all three, the developers said they could no longer build these multibillion-dollar projects at the prices that they originally submitted to win their bids. These developers are expected to submit new bids for their projects in the next rounds, but likely at higher prices. It wasn’t immediately clear how, or if, the tri-state agreement might affect their plans.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com.