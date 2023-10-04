Sam Bankman-Fried to meet his jury as criminal trial gets underway

US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, federal prosecutors and Bankman-Fried’s defense lawyers are expected to whittle down a pool of 50 people to a dozen jurors, with six alternates. After the jury is seated, US attorneys for the Southern District of New York will spend about a half-hour making their opening statements, followed by Bankman-Fried’s lawyers, who said they expect to speak for 35 to 40 minutes.

NEW YORK - FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Wednesday will meet the jury that decides his fate, as the criminal trial of the former crypto kingpin enters its second day in a downtown Manhattan courtroom.

Bankman-Fried is accused of defrauding customers and investors of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange by funneling more than $8 billion of their money into risky side bets, luxury real estate and political contributions. He has pleaded not guilty to seven charges including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering and securities fraud.

The trial represents a stark reckoning for Bankman-Fried, who just 11 months ago aspired to become the first trillionaire. The man who rubbed shoulders with world leaders and celebrities, graced magazine covers and influenced the Washington debate over crypto's future has spent the last several weeks in a notoriously squalid Brooklyn jail.

By all accounts Bankman-Fried has been heavily involved in crafting his legal defense. But he and his team are facing a tough challenge. Four of Bankman-Fried's former top lieutenants have pleaded guilty to crimes related to their conduct at FTX. Three of them are cooperating with the government and are expected to testify against Bankman-Fried. And prosecutors have accumulated millions of pages of internal company records, according to court filings.

The defense has taken an aggressive tack. Even as jury selection was set to begin Tuesday morning, his team submitted a request to block testimony from FTX customers, investors and co-conspirator witnesses, arguing they were irrelevant to the case. Bankman-Fried is also suing the insurance provider for FTX's directors and officers over unpaid legal fees, according to a Tuesday court filing.

A number of prospective jurors said they already knew something about the case, mostly from following media reports. Five of them said they had watched the most recent episode of "60 Minutes," which featured author Michael Lewis describing his latest book, a biography of Bankman-Fried, as a "letter to the jury." Critics have called the book too sympathetic.

But Kaplan on Tuesday said familiarity with FTX’s collapse would not disqualify anybody from serving on the jury. And he told others who reported having invested in crypto - all resulting in losses - they were cleared to serve, too, as long as they could affirm they would judge the facts of the case impartially.