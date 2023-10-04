Sanofi to pay Teva as much as $1.5 billion for bowel drug

(Bloomberg) — Sanofi agreed to pay Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc. as much as $1.5 billion to help develop and sell a medicine for inflammatory bowel disease, its second deal to gain a new experimental treatment this week.
Teva will get an upfront payment of $490 million and the rest as the medicine passes certain milestones, the companies said in a statement Wednesday.
The drug, known as TEV’574, is in mid-stage tests and Sanofi will lead its late-stage development. The treatment belongs to a class of monoclonal antibodies called anti-TL1As because they target that protein, which is believed to play a role in bowel inflammation as well as asthma. Other companies developing compounds from this class include the US biotech Prometheus BioSciences, which is being bought by Merck and Pfizer.
Advertisement
The medicine is a good fit for Sanofi and is a short-term positive for Teva, which will save on development costs and gain a partner focused on immunology, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.
“We believe that TEV’574 could emerge as a best-in-class option for people living with serious gastrointestinal diseases,” said Paul Hudson, Sanofi’s chief executive officer.
Inflammatory bowel disease refers to two conditions, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, whose symptoms include persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, and weight loss. An estimated 10 million people worldwide live with IBD, the companies said.