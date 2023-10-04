Sanofi to pay Teva as much as $1.5 billion for bowel drug

(Bloomberg) — Sanofi agreed to pay Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc. as much as $1.5 billion to help develop and sell a medicine for inflammatory bowel disease, its second deal to gain a new experimental treatment this week.

Teva will get an upfront payment of $490 million and the rest as the medicine passes certain milestones, the companies said in a statement Wednesday.

The drug, known as TEV’574, is in mid-stage tests and Sanofi will lead its late-stage development. The treatment belongs to a class of monoclonal antibodies called anti-TL1As because they target that protein, which is believed to play a role in bowel inflammation as well as asthma. Other companies developing compounds from this class include the US biotech Prometheus BioSciences, which is being bought by Merck and Pfizer.