State gives tax credits to Holyoke cement factory

The state Economic Assistance Coordinating Council has awarded $1.05 million in state tax credits to Sublime Systems to help subsidize the construction of a low-carbon cement factory in Holyoke. Sublime, an MIT spinoff based in Somerville, plans to employ at least 70 people at the new plant. The city of Holyoke has also awarded $351,000 in local property tax breaks. Early this year, Sublime announced it had completed a $40 million funding round led by Lowercarbon Capital, a climate-tech focused fund. Siam Cement Group, the largest cement producer in Southeast Asia, is also an investor. Sublime’s process replaces traditional cement kilns with electrolyzers that make cement from calcium sources, avoiding the use of fossil fuels and the release of carbon dioxide from limestone. Sublime was spun out of MIT in 2020, and founded by Yet-Ming Chiang and Leah Ellis, Sublime’s chief executive. — JON CHESTO

HYDROPONIC FARMS

Boston company joins Canadian stock exchange

Freight Farms is based in Boston, but it’s about to join the Toronto Stock Exchange. The reason: The producer of hydroponic container farms has reached a deal to go public via merger with a special purpose acquisition company whose stock trades on the Canadian exchange. The two companies, privately held Freight Farms and publicly traded Agrinam Acquisition Corp., announced a letter of intent to merge last month. On Wednesday, they made their pending marriage official, saying they’ve entered into a “definitive business combination agreement.” Agrinam is essentially a company that exists on paper only, in search of an operating business to take public. Freight Farms, founded in 2012, is considered one of the most prominent climate-tech companies to emerge in Greater Boston during the past two decades. It provides equipment and software to grow vegetables in a shipping container with no soil and minimal water. The company employs more than 50 people, mostly in Boston, and reported $23 million in revenue last year. — JON CHESTO

RIDE HAILING

Need to return a package? Call Uber

Uber is adding a new task to its list of services: mailing consumers’ return packages. The ride-hailing and delivery company said Wednesday that its drivers will collect up to five prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at a local post office or at UPS or FedEx stores. Uber will charge a flat fee of $5 for the service or $3 for its Uber One members. The San Francisco-based company said the service will be available in nearly 5,000 US cities to start. Uber said customers will be able to choose package drop off locations within its app. Only locations open for at least the next hour will be listed. Drivers will provide visual confirmation once a package has been dropped off. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

Paul Allen’s Riviera estate is sold

Late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s iconic French Riviera villa has been bought by Millennium Management founder Israel Englander, filings seen by Bloomberg show. The property called Villa Maryland is set in the Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat peninsula in the South of France, the country’s most expensive zip code. The selling price isn’t listed in public documents. But local brokers say the property is worth at least $105 million. Overlooking the sea and surrounded by 10 acres of Roman-style terraced gardens, the 18-bedroom villa measures 27,000 square feet and features a cloister supported by red marble pillars, according to the city’s website. It was built in 1904 at the request of Arthur Wilson, a British friend of Edward VII, and hosted receptions attended by Winston Churchill. After its purchase, Paul Allen famously visited the villa during summers from his “Octopus” superyacht. Before the tech billionaire died in 2018, he pledged that proceeds from the sale of his estate assets would go to philanthropy. Last year, the executors of Allen’s estate sold 60 artworks from his collection for a record-breaking $1.5 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

SAS stock plunges after restructuring deal

Shares in Scandinavian Airlines dropped more than 90 percent on Wednesday after the ailing carrier announced new shareholders in a restructuring scheme that will see the company delisted and existing ownership stakes erased. The rescue deal involving airline alliance Air France-KLM and private equity firms Castlelake and Lind Invest, which became investors alongside the Danish state, was presented late Tuesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SMARTPHONES

Google puts more AI in new Pixel phones

Google on Wednesday unveiled a next-generation Pixel smartphones lineup that will be infused with more with more artificial intelligence tools capable of writing captions about photos that can be altered by the technology, too. The injection of more artificial intelligence, or AI, into Google’s products marks another step in the company’s attempt to bring more of the technology into the mainstream — a push they signaled they were embarking upon during their annual developer’s conference five months ago. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CYBERSECURITY

Hackers blamed for breach of Clorox

A notorious group of hackers blamed for recent breaches on major casino companies is also suspected of being behind a recent cyberattack against Clorox that has led to a nationwide shortage of its cleaning products. Officials suspect that “Scattered Spider” is responsible for a breach that Clorox first disclosed in August, according to four people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The same group, known for its so-called social engineering tactics, was tied to attacks on Caesars Entertainment Inc. and MGM Resorts International in recent weeks, Bloomberg News previously reported. Scattered Spider hackers specialize in targeting call centers and IT help desks, impersonating employees to trick support staff into coughing up information to gain access to accounts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

GE and Safran identify jet engines with bogus parts

General Electric and Safran have identified 126 jet engines fitted with parts sold by a UK distributor with falsified airworthiness records, showing the scope of scandal involving uncertified components sold by a rogue distributor continues to grow. The partners in CFM International Inc. had previously said 96 engines were found with components sold by AOG Technics Ltd., the London-based firm at the center of a bogus parts probe. European and US regulators have said that London-based AOG sold parts backed by falsified airworthiness records for a longstanding type of CFM jet engine powering many older-generation Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SMARTPHONES

Apple releases fix for overheating phones

Apple has released an iOS 17 system update that includes a fix to prevent the iPhone 15 lineup from becoming uncomfortably hot. According to the release’s accompanying patch notes, iOS 17.0.3 “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.” The Cupertino, Calif., company blamed a software bug and other issues tied to popular apps such as Instagram and Uber for causing its recently released iPhone 15 models to heat up and spark complaints about becoming too hot to handle. — ASSOCIATED PRESS